State AA track: Helena's Reghan Skogen opens meet with girls pole vault title

GREAT FALLS — The Helena High girls had a strong start in their quest for a third straight championship as Reghan Skogen and Annika Nehring locked up the top two spots in the pole vault as the Class AA state track and field meet got under way Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Skogen vaulted a new PR of 11 feet, 9 inches to claim the state title. Nehring cleared 11-6 to lock up second place and add more team points for the Bengals.

The top six finishers in the girls pole vault are as follows:



Reghan Skogen, Helena Annika Nehring, Helena Bree MacDonald, Great Falls Landrie Anderson, Hellgate Addison Smith, Great Falls CMR Breanna Barnes, Kalispell Glacier

The girls pole vault was the only event contested on Thursday. The Class AA state meet resumes Friday and concludes Saturday at Memorial Stadium.