State AA-B track: Billings Skyview's Sean Kennedy, Conrad's Zach Durnell win pole vault titles

BUTTE — While rain wreaked havoc on the opening day of state tournaments across the region, the boys AA and B pole vault competitions were able to proceed — after a weather delay or two.

Billings Skyview's Sean Kennedy claimed the AA title with a height of 14 feet, 6 inches and Conrad's Zach Durnell out-vaulted defending champion Luke Donally with a winning mark of 14 feet on Thursday evening at Memorial Stadium.

Both Kennedy and Missoula's Big Sky advanced to and failed to clear 14 feet, 9 inches but Kennedy claimed the win with fewer overall attempts.

"Honestly, pretty surprising," said Kennedy. "I was coming into today not feeling well, but it happens. When you have a good day, you have a good day."

Durnell had just one miss through the competition at 13 feet, 6 inches and cleared the winning 14-foot mark on the first try.

"It feels pretty great, been looking forward to it all year," said Durnell, whose winning height was also a personal record. "I've been doing my best for my team all year, and I'm just happy I got the win for them."