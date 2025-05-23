State AA/A track: Capital's Brayden Brisko, Sidney's Morgan Kindopp win pole vault titles

KALISPELL — The Class AA and A state track and field meets began Thursday at Legends Stadium as the boys from AA and the girls of Class A took their shots at becoming individual state champions in the pole vault.

For the boys, four athletes cleared the 14-foot mark as Great Falls' Luke Allen, Helena Capital's Brayden Brisko, Belgrade's Rodney Schmidt and Missoula Sentinel's Geffen Guscio all cleared.

It ultimately came down to Brisko and Guscio, with the Bruin vaulting over 15 feet, 6 inches to set a new personal record and win the event.

In the Class A girls vault, Sidney's Morgan Kindopp and Hamilton's Aubrey Korst were the final two athletes to enter the event, and neither had any trouble at their opening heights — 10-6 for Korst and 11-0 for Kindopp.

Korst also cleared 11-0 on her first attempt, but she needed two tries to go over 11-6 compared to Kindopp clearing the bar on her first and only attempt. That would prove to be the difference, as both cleared 12-0 and neither made it over 12-6, giving Kindopp, who also won the 2024 championship, this year's title on jumps.

The meets resume Friday at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude Saturday.

Class B and C athletes were scheduled to vault in Missoula on Thursday, as well, but rain postponed their pole vault start to Friday morning.