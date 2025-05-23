KALISPELL — After two seasons of dominance by the Corvallis boys and girls track and field teams, some other programs now look poised to claim the Class A team titles.

The Columbia Falls boys stormed to the top of the boys standings on Thursday at the Class A state track and field meet at Legends Stadium with 33 points while the Miles City girls' 24 points gave them a slim edge over Havre's 23.

The Laurel boys are in second place with 23 points, followed by Frenchtown in third with 17. The Laurel girls are in third with 18 points.

State A track: Columbia Falls boys, Miles City girls grab leads

The Wildcat boys got a big lift from discus thrower Lane Voermans, who entered the state meet with the second-best mark in the state behind Gallatin's Jack Murray. Voermans' first throw proved to be the winner as his heave went for 175 feet, 5 inches. Columbia Falls also got a second-place finish from Stanley Stremick in the boys long jump (21-02) and a third-place finish in pole vault from Oliver Kress at 13-06.

The Miles City girls were propelled by runner Peyton Frame, who fended off defending 1,600-meter champion Annalise Lewis of Hamilton with a winning time of 5:02.45. Frame also earned a second-place finish in the 400 at 57.32.

The boys 1,600 saw two runners break the Class A record. Livingston's Finn Schretenthaler pulled past Whitefish's Simon Douglas in the final 100 meters and won the event in 4:16.31.

The Class A state track and field meet concludes on Saturday. For full Friday results click here.