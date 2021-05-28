State A track and field: Livingston's Carter Bartz claims pole vault title

LAUREL — Livingston's Carter Bartz only needed one attempt to become a state champion.

The junior entered the Class A boys pole vault at 13 feet, 6 inches with no other competitors remaining on Thursday and soared to the first individual title of the State A track and field meet in Laurel.

"Lot of pressure. All week, actually. Everyone was like, ‘We’re going to have a state champion. Let’s go.’ I was like, ‘Calm down guys, it’s not over with,'" Bartz said.

The 20-competitor field was whittled down to just four after Sidney's Aden Graves, Hamilton's Colter Kirkland and Glasgow's Colt Sorlie all cleared 12-06. All three failed to clear 13-00, leaving Bartz as the lone vaulter remaining.

Bartz gave three attempts at 14-00 but was unsuccessful on all three attempts. Bartz's season best was 14-06 set on May 14, but he hasn't been 100% throughout the season.

"I’ve been fighting with an injury all season. I haven’t been able to practice really. I’ve practiced probably once every couple weeks. I hurt my butt a little bit, so it feels good to clear the bar," said Bartz.

The State A track and field meet will continue Friday in Laurel at 9 a.m.