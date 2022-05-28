State A track and field: Hamilton boys in position to repeat

BUTTE — There was plenty of action on the first day of the State A track and field meet in Butte. Some outcomes were expected, others were surprising.

For full results, click here. Here's a look at how both the State A boys and girls meets are shaping up:

CLASS A BOYS

The Hamilton boys are primed to repeat as team champions.

The Broncs surged into first place with 59 points, followed by Dillon — last year's runner up — with 41. Whitefish is in third place with 19 points and Livingston and Corvallis are tied for third with 18.

Broncs' teammates Colter Kirkland and Lane Cole propped up Hamilton by doing what they did last year — finishing in first and second place in the 800. Kirkland won with a time of 1:55.35 and Cole finished in 1:56.61.

Corvallis' Brinson Wyche took first place in the 3200 (10:01.06) and Cole — last season's winner — took second in 10:06.00.

In the prelims of the 110 hurdles, Dillon's Treyton Anderson matched the Class A record with a time of 14.40.

Hamilton's Taylor Searle upset defending pole vault champion Carter Bartz of Livingston with a winning mark of 14-foot-6. Sidney's Jerome Entz won the javelin at 163 feet.

CLASS A GIRLS

For the first time in a long time, a McGree did not win the long jump.

A year after finishing as runner up to Butte Central's Rileigh McGree, Dillon's Ainsley Shipman prevailed with a winning leap of 17-foot-19 and a 1/4 inch. The Class A long jump title had been in the McGree family since 2016 when her sister Rachael won the event two years in a row. Her other sister Lindsay then won the event twice before McGree continued the streak with a win in 2021.

And in a surprise in the team standings, Hardin is in first place with 34 points a year after finishing last. Corvallis is in second place with 30 points followed by Whitefish with 24. Defending champion Laurel is in fourth place with 22 points.

Laurel's Carly Cook repeated as champion in the 800 (2:17.89) while Hardin's Mariah Aragon and Ellyse Moccasin finished 2-3 to give the Bulldogs 14 points.

Aragon won the 3200 in 11:55.49 and Mocassin and teammate Sophia Nedens took third and fourth place to hand Hardin 20 more points.

Corvallis' Olivia Lewis won the 400 in 59.01. Frenchtown's Kayla Botkin won the discus throw at 129-feet, 9 inches.

