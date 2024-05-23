Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Actions

State A boys pole vault postponed due to rain

Laurel track rain.png
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 19:00:42-04

LAUREL — The State A boys pole vault was pushed back to Friday as continuous rainfall Thursday left standing water all throughout the Laurel Sports Complex.

As of 2 p.m., Laurel coaches estimated the facility had received nearly two inches of rain and weren't anticipating the precipitation to stop until around 5. Laurel athletic director Andrew Torgerson told MTN Sports he expects the running surface and football field to drain by Friday morning but that the field events will likely be sloppy.

Should the weather cooperate throughout the weekend, there are a handful of State A and State B track and field records that could fall. For an extensive list of records in jeopardy click here.

The State A and State B track and field meets are scheduled to begin on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state