State A boys pole vault postponed due to rain

LAUREL — The State A boys pole vault was pushed back to Friday as continuous rainfall Thursday left standing water all throughout the Laurel Sports Complex.

As of 2 p.m., Laurel coaches estimated the facility had received nearly two inches of rain and weren't anticipating the precipitation to stop until around 5. Laurel athletic director Andrew Torgerson told MTN Sports he expects the running surface and football field to drain by Friday morning but that the field events will likely be sloppy.

Should the weather cooperate throughout the weekend, there are a handful of State A and State B track and field records that could fall. For an extensive list of records in jeopardy click here.

The State A and State B track and field meets are scheduled to begin on Friday morning at 9 a.m.