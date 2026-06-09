Stanford's Jacob Swanz showcased speed at state track, 6-Man All-Star Game

CUSTER — Stanford’s Jacob Swanz spent the past two weekends showing off his skills in Yellowstone County.

First, Swanz put his speed on display at the Class C state track and field meet in Laurel, where he won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

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Stanford's Jacob Swanz showcases speed at state track, 6-Man All-Sar Game

“I was thinking I was kind of leading the state, but I wasn't completely sure that's what was going to happen," Swanz said. "I came in second or third in the prelims and just got to the finals and showed out.

"At the end of the day it's a one-man race. You've just got to focus on yourself and tell yourself you can do it."

Swanz didn’t have much time to celebrate when he got home, as he packed up his bags for the 6-Man all-star football game in Custer. Swanz showed that speed again with a long touchdown run and also pulled in an acrobatic TD catch. That gave him a brief pause from his summer job on the ranch in Stanford.

“It's really benefited me. You can sleep in sometimes, but a lot of the days dad is coming in the room and waking me up to get in the baler, the rakes or the swather," Swanz said.

Swanz helped his Blue Team to victory in what would be his final high school football game. Next stop is Montana State University, where he plans to get a degree in architecture.

“I met a guy that kind of lives by us and he's an architect. It seemed really cool to me and interesting," Swanz said. "I'm thinking residential, like houses and buildings and stuff."

He’ll be just fine if that pencil moves as swiftly as his feet.

