Southern C track: Broadus boys, Roberts girls claim team crowns

LAUREL — Matt Hansen and Thomas Oylear each won multiple events on Thursday at the Southern C divisional track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex, helping the Hawks win the Southern C team title.

Hansen won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.59 seconds and followed it up with a win in the 300 hurdles in 41.08. He also finished second to Harlowton-Ryegate's Romulus Hiner in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Oylear swept the distance races, winning the 800 (2 minutes, 5.90 seconds), 1,600 (4:40.34) and 3,200 (10:29.42). Teammate Eli Heacock finished runner-up to Oylear in the 800 and 1,600, while fellow Hawk senior Josh Rasmussen finised second in the 3,200.

The Hawks amassed 137 points, just clear of second-place Harlowton-Ryegate's 129.

The Engineers saw Romulus Hiner sweep the 100 (11.64), 200 (23.34) and 400 (51.64.) Bergen Mysse finished runner-up to Hiner in the 400 and Hansen in the 300 hurdles, while also running with Hiner in the Engineers' winning 400-meter relay team.

The girls team race wasn't nearly as close, as Roberts' Chirrick sisters combined to win seven events and help the Rockets score 100 points.

Taylee Chirrick won the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 1.75 inches, while also winning the 400 (56.42), the 100 hurdles (15.73) and the 300 hurdles (43.37). Her time in the 300 hurdles broke the Southern C divisional meet record set in 1990 by Cathy Schwend.

TJ Chirrick won the 800 (2:33.18), 1,600 (5:38.73) and 3,200 (12:52.23), while also placing fifth in the 400.

Full results of the Southern C divisional track and field meet can be found here.