Southern C track: Park City, Denton-Geyser-Stanford roll to team titles

LAUREL — The Park City boys and Denton-Geyser-Stanford girls left the LHS Sports Complext on Thursday as Southern C track and field team champions.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Southern C: Park City, Denton-Geyser-Stanford roll to team titles

The Panthers racked up 114 points, while second-place Hobson-Moore finished with 86. Winnett-Grass Range placed third with 66.

Carson Felchle was a three-time winner for Park City, as he claimed the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Landry Streck claimed the shot put crown and Landin Spainhower won the triple jump, as Saturday proved to be about depth for the Panthers.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford amassed 138 points, well-clear of second-place Melstone and third-place Harlowton-Ryegate.

Mia Smith swept the hurdles for D-G-S, and she also ran on both winning relay teams for the Bearcats.

Emma Smith and BriElla Becker placed 1-2 in the high jump, while Becker won the javelin and Kyla Buckentin added a victory in the pole vault.

Full results of Thursday's Southern C divisional track and field meet can be found here.