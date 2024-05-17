Southern B track: Red Lodge boys, Huntley Project girls win team titles

LAUREL — The Red Lodge boys and Huntley Project girls flexed both their depth and star power en route to team titles Thursday at the Southern B divisional track and field meet.

The Rams swept the sprints, with a different kid winning each one. Chase Cook won the 100 in 11.5 seconds, while Owen Reynolds won the 200 in 23.48 and Kougar Kappel won the 400 in 50.43.

That just scratches the surface of their depth on the track. Kappel finished second to Reynolds in the 200 while Cook came in third. Reynolds finished second to Kappel in the 400, while Calvin Garmann and Jaiden Robinson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 behind Cook.

Robinson, Kappel, Cook and Reynolds then teamed up to win the 400-meter relay in 43.0. Those four also won the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 24.80 seconds.

The depth isn't all on the track for the Rams, though. Cook won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 1¾ inches, while Nolan Evenson claimed a pole vault title at 12-0.

Red Lodge scored 130 points on the afternoon to hold off defending State B champion Jefferson, which also showed off its depth.

The Panthers took the top five spots in the shot put — headlined by Tavan McMaster and Dalton Noble - and finished first, second and fourth in the discus, as Noble topped McMaster with Tavin Charlton finishing in fourth.

Aaron French had a trio of runner-up finishes to teammates on Thursday, as Dominic Hurlbert won the 800 for Jefferson and Luke Mest won both the 1,600 and 3,200.

Avery Gerdes helped power the Huntley Project girls to the team crown, as she won the 400 (57.56), 800 (2 minutes, 26.30 seconds) and the triple jump (36-11¼) while also placing second in the high jump (5-02).

Brynn Wandle won the pole vault with a vault of 12 feet, while Delayne Lindeen finished second for the Red Devils. Wandle also had third-place finishes in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

The Project girls also won the 1,600-meter relay, though a disqualification in the 400-meter relay cost the team more points.

Full results of the Southern B divisional track and field meet can be found here.