Southern B track: Buck Prather blazes to sprint sweep, leads Columbus to title

LAUREL — Buck Prather continues to assert himself as the top sprinter in Class B.

The Columbus sophomore won five events at Thursday's Southern B divisional track and field meet. He swept the sprints, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, anchored the Cougars' winning 400-meter relay team and set a new season-best mark en route to a long jump victory.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Southern B: Buck Prather blazes to sprint sweep, leads Columbus boys to team title

Prather helped rack up 118 points for Columbus, well clear of second-place Jefferson and third-place Manhattan.

Prather's clocked times of 10.78 in the 100, 22.61 in the 200, and 49.95 in the 400. His long jump of 21 feet, 3½ inches is now the fourth-best mark in Class B.

The Cougars got a 2-3 finish in the 300-meter hurdles from Cain Hanson and Layne York, while York also finished second in the 110-meter hurdles.

The Jefferson girls cruised to the team title on Thursday afternoon, amassing 148 points. Huntley Project finished second with 98 and Shepherd was third with 47.

Saturday was about the depth of the Panthers, as they had several events with multiple top-six finishers.

The Panthers cleaned house in the shot put, as London Ostby took first, Brianna Layng placed second and Josie Oxarart placed fourth. Ostby, Joslyn Buckley and Katie Maus placed 2-4 in the discus, as well.

Jefferson also won the 400-meter relay in 49.92 seconds. The Panthers' season-best time of 49.72 is No. 2 in Class B.

Full results of Thursday's Southern B divisional track and field meet can be found here.

