Snow can't slow first practice for Helena High track and field teams

HELENA — Track and field season is underway, and despite the cool weather and despite the cool weather and snow on the ground, Helena High athletes were eager to commence their first practice of the spring earlier this week.

The Bengals' Colter Petre, a Montana State football commit, placed in the top four in the 300 hurdles last year at the Class AA state meet in Butte, while also placing in the top six in the long jump. Petre likes what he sees in Helena's lineup this season — in spite of the weather.

“It’s early but it’s how we usually start," Petre said. "The snow is not going to hurt us. We’re from Montana, it’s not going to hurt us. We plowed it this weekend, got it all cleaned off. It doesn’t really affect us that much, I don’t think.”

Helena High's girls are the reigning Class AA state team champions. The Bengals hope they can make another run despite losing some talented individuals.

“Definitely, the first day is really exciting, the energy is definitely here," Lauren Heuiser said. "It’s always a little cold the first practice but I think everyone is really excited and it’s going to be a good season.”

Kim Feller spoke about her season last year and how to peak at the right time. Even though work prevented her from helping clear snow from the track this weekend, she is grateful for the members who were able to participate.

“I know a lot of people were out here helping and it was just great that we have the community support,” Feller said.

Bengals coach Jesse Zentz said, "We really don’t have a motto at this point, I’m sure the girls will come up with some stuff once we get everybody in the same room. But we’re talking about what we want the focus to be this year and really zeroing in on those pillars of our program that are vital for us... and that they walk away from this uh feeling like they grew closer together and that they belong to something greater than themselves.”

Zentz said his core values for the team are, "excellence, curiosity and unity. And if we nail those three things, I think these kids are going to have a great season.”

