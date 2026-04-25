LAUREL — Sidney senior pole vaulter Morgan Kindopp continues to prove she's one of the best in the United States.

The future Montana Grizzly cleared 12 feet, 9 inches Saturday in Laurel at the Gold Strike Invitational, a mark that puts her 36th in the United States per Athletic.net and improves upon her own school record.

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Sidney's Morgan Kindopp vaults into US top 40 at Gold Strike Invitational

"It's hard to explain how much it means to compete," Kindopp said. "Just loving the sport so much. I've never had a sport fill me with so much passion before. So just being able to compete, it's like a utopia almost."

"I think that's something that after her sophomore year when she won state we started thinking of some records," said Levi Weltikol, Kindopp's pole vault coach. "It's nice having (State A record holder) Garrison Hughes around the area. He helps coach Fairview and he's a big help. He helps come coach the kids whenever he can. Knowing that it's achievable, she just went and got (the Sidney school record)."

Kindopp took three stabs at 13-01, which is one inch higher than the current all-class state record of 13-00, but came up just short.

Kindopp's performance wasn't enough to lead the Eagles to the team title at the Gold Strike, as that honor went to the ladies of Denton-Geyser-Stanford. The Bearcats finished with 60 points, narrowly holding off Billings Central (56) and Huntley Project (51).

The Lewistown boys came away with the team title on Saturday, doing so in the day's final event.

The Eagles finished second in the 1,600-meter relay, but those eight points were enough to overcome Laurel. The Locos finished with two points in the relay after placing fifth. The final tally gave Lewistown 95 points and Laurel 91.

Lewistown had just one individual champion — Kane Lahr in the 110-meter hurdles (16.04 seconds) — but the Eagles showcased their depth with several placers throughout both the track and field. Notably in the long jump, Lewistown's Tyler Langbehn placed second and teammate Chaz Walsh placed third, while Lahr also finished runner-up in the high jump.

Full results of the Gold Strike Invitational can be found here.