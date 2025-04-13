Gallatin girls, Sheridan, Wyo., boys win Billings Invitational track titles

BILLINGS — The Sheridan, Wyo., boys and Gallatin girls won team titles at the Billings Invitational on Saturday at Lockwood High School.

The meet ended prematurely due to lightning, causing the girls 1,600-meter run and the 1,600-meter relays to be canceled.

Prior to the stoppage, the Sheridan boys were putting on quite the performance, racking up 112 points compared to second-place Billings West's 77.

The Broncs had several individual winners on Saturday afternoon, including Maddax Jarvis in the 100- (11.09 seconds) and 200-meter dashes (22.20). Sheridan also got a hurdles sweep from Garrett Otto, who won the 110s in 14.92 and the 300s in 39.27. The Broncs also got a win from Ryder Charest in the 800 in 1 minute, 57.15 seconds.

The Gallatin girls amassed 64 points, just enough to clear second-place Havre's 60.

Havre's Kaydance Reiter, the defending Class A state champion in the 100-meter dash, and Gallatin's Isabella Donaghey battled in both the 100 and 200, splitting the races. Reiter won the 200 in 25.08, but Donaghey won the 100 in 12.35.

The Raptors had three other individual winners on Saturday, as Hazel Cooper won the 800 in 2:15.93, Dylanne Free won the triple jump with a leap of 35-10¼ and Ava Dierolf won the javelin with a toss of 124-04.

Havre had more individual winners, as well. Macy Brandon won the 400 in 59.80 and was the only girl under 60 seconds. Macee May won the long jump with a jump of 16-11¼ and the Blue Ponies finished second in the 400-meter relay.

Full results from the Billings Invite can be found here.

