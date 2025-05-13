Shelby's Regan Torgerson has faced health issues, injuries en route to becoming one of Class B's top sprinters

GREAT FALLS — One of Class B's top girls sprinters hails from Shelby, as sophomore Regan Torgerson has finished first in many different heats of the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.

This includes placing first in all three of those events at District 1B meet on May 8, as well as anchoring the final leg of the Coyotes' winning 1,600-meter relay team.

"I just try and keep my faith in myself, my confidence in God," Torgerson said at last Thursday's meet. "It's really been great to just have the support and make me the athlete I am today because of my coaches and parents and teammates."

But Torgerson has dealt with adversity to get to where she is; in eighth grade she suffered a torn ACL in her right knee. That's not the only thing she's faced on her way to the finish line though, as she currently deals with controlling diabetes.

She said that her support staff has been important to overcoming those obstacles to perform the way she has on the track.

"I have to give almost all my credit to my coaches and my parents, just helping me have a positive mindset," Torgerson said. "I wouldn't change anything for the world. It's what led me to do this sport and learn to love it. But just keeping a positive mindset has been what's mattered most."

It's not often to hear that an injury leads to an athlete getting in to a sport, but for Torgerson she said that was a big reason why she started competing in track and field.

"My (physical therapy) said I needed to compete," Torgerson said. "I'm so thankful I did because I never would have found this love for it."

Torgerson and track seem to fit together like a hand in a glove, as it's pretty clear to see the love she does have for this sport considering she's state qualified in all three of the 100, 200 and 400.

Entering this week, Torgerson ranks fourth in Class B in the 100 meters (12.54) and 200 meters (25.93) and second in the 400 (58.4).

"A lot of mental preparation. I know I'm physically ready, I've put that work in," Torgerson said. "Now it's just a lot of mental. Just try to be progressive and just go out and get better."

She said that each race is an opportunity for her to grow.

"I'm treating these meets as trying to set myself up to win," Torgerson said. "But these are good marks for me to grow on this summer and winter and for next year."

Of course, she said she plans on competing in all three races at the state B meet in Missoula.

"We're going to get our relays there too," Torgerson said.

She has her eyes set on running track for a while too, she said.

"I'd love to keep improving, I would love to run somewhere after high school," Torgerson said. "I'd love to continue this."

Torgerson and the Coyotes start competition at the Northern B divisional meet Friday in Great Falls.

