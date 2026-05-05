Shelby's Regan Torgerson, Conrad's Ledger Martin each win 3 events at annual Cascade Top 8 meet

GREAT FALLS — Central Montana's best across Class B and C met Tuesday at Great Falls Memorial Stadium for the annual Cascade Top 8 meet, a showcase which provides a look as to what athletes will be in the running for individual state championships come the end of May.

The 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes were swept by Shelby's Regan Torgerson and Conrad's Ledger Martin. In the 400, Martin set a new meet record with a time of 49.24 seconds, also breaking his own school record. Torgerson recorded a time of 57.9, a season-best mark placing her second among athletes in Class B.

Fairfield's Saber Allen took down a meet record, as well, as he went 15.07 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.

Athletes winning two events each were Cascade's Trent Lane (800 and 1,600), C-J-I's Dane Grammar (shot put and discus), and Choteau's Rusch Yeager (high jump and triple jump) and Natalie Hodgskiss (800 and 1,600). For full results, visit athletic.net.

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