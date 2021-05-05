Several athletes win multiple events at Midland Roundtable Top 10

Several athletes won multiple events at Tuesday's Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex.

The Billings West girls amassed the most points of any team throughout the meet, which consisted of the top 10 athletes within a 150-miles radius in every event, regardless of class. West junior Hailey Coey won the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump, as well as placing second in the long jump. Coey also ran on West's winning 400-meter relay team.

Billings West freshman Taylee Chirrick was a multi-event winner on Tuesday, too. Chirrick won the 200-meter dash in 26.62 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 58.16 seconds.

West also had victories from Jaeden Wolff in the 100-meter dash (13.03 seconds), Ali Keith in the 3,200-meter run (11 minutes, 38.80 seconds) and Emma Zimmerman in the pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches).

One meet record was set on Tuesday, as Lewistown's Kylie Zimmer stands alone atop the girls discus leader board. Zimmer's throw of 145 feet, 6 inches exceeds the previous record of 144-01 ½ by Billings West's Jessica Sharbono in 2009.

The boys saw multiple-event winners, as well. Huntley Project Noah Bouchard continued his solid run, winning the long jump, high jump and 110-meter hurdles. Bouchard's time in the 110 hurdles of 14.66 seconds is Montana's best. Bouchard also finished third in the triple jump and ran on Project's fifth-place 400-meter relay team.

Hardin senior Hunter Bear Cloud won a pair of events on Tuesday, claiming a title in the 200-meter dash at 23.00 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 2 ½ inches. Bear Cloud's triple jump is the best mark in Class A and No. 2 in Montana this season.

Individual results can be found below.

Girls

100 meter dash

1, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 13.03. 2, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 13.39.

3, Molvig, Molly, Billings Cen, 13.41. 4, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 13.43.

5, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 13.44. 6, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky, 13.58.

200 Meter Dash

1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 26.62. 2, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky,

27.00. 3, Molvig, Molly, Billings Cen, 27.04. 4, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen,

27.23. 5, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 27.55. 6, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen,

27.66.

400 Meter Dash

1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 58.16. 2, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass,

59.88. 3, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 1:00.02. 4, Cook, Carly, Laurel,

1:00.31. 5, Aller, Aley, Sweet Grass, 1:00.51. 6, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen,

1:00.80.

800 Meter Run

1, Gilbreth, Grace, Bozeman, 2:21.90. 2, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 2:22.16. 3,

Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 2:23.08. 4, Sherman, Molly, Bozeman, 2:23.15.

5, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 2:23.60. 6, Moore, Riley, Bozeman, 2:27.14.

1600 Meter Run

1, Burns, Hayley, Bozeman, 5:16.88. 2, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 5:21.36. 3,

Lukasik, Hannah, Billings Wes, 5:26.25. 4, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, Billings

Sky, 5:26.58. 5, Nicholas, Natalie, Bozeman, 5:28.13. 6, Macfarlane, Lilyann,

Gallatin, 5:30.24.

3200 Meter Run

1, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 11:38.80. 2, McCormick, Lucia, Bozeman, 11:40.38.

3, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, Billings Sky, 11:51.49. 4, Wood, Natalie, Sweet

Grass, 11:59.45. 5, Hemenway, Hallie, Manhattan, 12:16.98. 6, Lukasik, Hannah,

Billings Wes, 12:23.92.

100 Meter Hurdles

1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 15.57. 2, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 15.82.

3, Severson, Olleca, Manhattan, 16.55. 4, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 16.64. 5,

Mayer, Macy, Bozeman, 16.69. 6, Carter, Gracey, Belgrade, 17.06.

300 Meter Hurdles

1, Bradley, Gracie, Colstrip, 46.09. 2, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 46.91. 3,

Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 48.35. 4, Soens, Cienna, Billings Sky, 48.90. 5,

DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 49.30. 6, Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 50.03.

4x100 Meter Relay

1, Billings West 'A' 49.39. 2, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 50.03. 3,

Billings Skyview 'A' 51.06. 4, Huntley Project 'A' 51.48. 5, Billings Senior

'A' 51.58. 6, Sweet Grass County 'A' 51.63.

4x400 Meter Relay

1, Laurel 'A' 4:03.57. 2, Billings West 'A' 4:05.03. 3, Manhattan 'A' 4:10.02.

4, Billings Skyview 'A' 4:10.66. 5, Bozeman 'A' 4:12.51. 6, Manhattan

Christian 'A' 4:18.84.

High Jump

1, Schonhoff, Hannah, Bozeman, J5-06. 2, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, J5-03. 3,

Schlender, Whitney, Gallatin, J5-02. 4, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J5-00.

5, Severson, Madeline, Manhattan, J4-10. 6, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes,

J4-10.

Pole Vault

1, Zimmerman, Emma, Billings Wes, 11-09. 2, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, 10-06. 3,

Powell, Rebekah, Billings Cen, 9-06. 4, Stoddart, Grace, Bozeman, 9-00. 5,

Long, Austin, Billings Wes, J8-06. 5, Pellandini, Matija, Billings Sen, J8-06.

6, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, J8-06. 6, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings

Wes, J8-06.

Long Jump

1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 16-10.50. 2, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 16-04.75.

3, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 16-01.50. 4, Severson, Madeline,

Manhattan, 16-00.25. 5, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 16-00. 6, Oliver,

Isabella, Bozeman, 15-08.75.

Triple Jump

1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 34-11. 2, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 34-08. 3,

Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 34-05.25. 4, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 34-05. 5,

Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 33-03.75. 6, Schonhoff, Hannah, Bozeman, 32-11.75.

Shot Put

1, Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 42-07. 2, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 38-02. 3,

Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 37-09.50. 4, Rogers, Talen, Colstrip, 37-04. 5,

Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 36-11. 6, Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 34-02.

Discus Throw

1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 145-06R. 2, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 132-06.

3, Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 130-01. 4, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 124-00. 5,

McClenning, Brooke, Huntley Proj, 122-04. 6, Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 110-01.

Javelin Throw

1, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 121-11. 2, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 121-05. 3,

Fox, Clara, Bozeman, 121-04. 4, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 118-10. 5,

Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 115-07. 6, Carter, Gracey, Belgrade, 114-04.

Boys

100 meter dash

1, Major, Evan, Belgrade, 11.50. 2, Ambuehl, Clint, West, 11.62. 3, Ping, Brock, Central, 11.67. 4, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 11.71. 5, Dahlke, Noah, Gallatin, 11.72. 6, Macy, Tanner, Senior, 11.85.

200 meter dash

1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 23.00. 2, Major, Evan, Belgrade, 23.01. 3, Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 23.49. 4, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 23.75. 5, Dahlke, Noah, Gallatin, 23.85. 6, Macy, Tanner, Senior, 24.25.

400 meter dash

1, Barney, Wyatt, Manhattan, 49.93. 2, Little Light, Paul, Hardin, 50.62. 3, Oven, Clay, Central, 50.96. 4, Ferguson, Ty, Big Timber, 51.36. 5, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 51.64. 6, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 51.96.

800 meter run

1, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Project, 2:07.30. 2, Wilkes, Bridges, Bozeman, 2:07.38. 3, McCormack, Cooper, Belgrade, 2:07.82. 4, Takes Enemy, Alduran, Hardin, 2:08.14. 5, Wynia, Ethan, Senior, 2:08.28. 6, Petsch, Seth, West, 2:08.41.

1,600 meter run

1, Neil, Nathan, Bozeman, 4:37.47. 2, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 4:38.75. 3, Hornung, Caleb, West, 4:39.62. 4, Marshall-Pryde, Stirling, Bozeman, 4:41.27. 5, Straus, Jaxon, West, 4:41.51. 6, Danenhauer, Xander, Bozeman, 4:44.04.

3,200 meter run

1, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 9:57.16. 2, Brown, Weston, Bozeman, 9:58.15. 3, Neil, Connor, Bozeman, 9:59.27. 4, Hornung, Caleb, West, 10:01.88. 5, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Christian, 10:09.54. 6, Popiel, Kenyon, Bozeman, 10:12.51.

110 meter hurdles

1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Project, 14.66. 2, DeVries, Ryan, Billings West, 15.34. 3, Turner, Alex, Belgrade, 15.96. 4, Demars, Joel, West, 15.99. 5, Gress, Robby, Skyview, 16.49. 6, Flemmon, Daylen, Laurel, 16.50.

300 meter hurdles

1, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 41.10. 2, DeVries, Ryan, West, 41.16. 3, Pierce, Jacob, West, 42.04. 4, Gress, Robby, Skyview, 42.30. 5, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 42.76. 6, Miller, Jacob, Senior, 42.77.

4x100 meter relay

1, Laurel, 43.23. 2, West, 44.22. 3, Gallatin, 44.30. 4, Belgrade, 44.35. 5, Huntley Project, 44.41. 6, Hardin, 44.42.

4x400 meter relay

1, Hardin, 3:27.98. 2, Manhattan, 3:29.99. 3, West, 3:31.83. 4, Huntley Project, 3:34.43. 5, Senior, 3:34.72. 6, Central, 3:36.20.

High jump

1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Project, 6-06. 2, Damjanovich, Derek, Central, 6-04. 3, Eckles, Elijah, Bozeman, 5-10. 4, Keating, Chase, Reed Point-Rapelje, 5-08. 5, Strauss, Hunter, Bozeman, 5-08. 6, Willems, Noah, Senior, 5-08. 6, Kombol, Ty, Melstone, 5-08.

Pole vault

1, Palm, Caden, Senior, 13-06. 2, Ridley, Traven, West, 13-00. 3, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, 12-06. 4, Miller, Jacob, Senior, 12-00. 5, Gray, Lucas, Laurel, 12-00. 6, Donally, Luke, Huntley Project, 12-00.

Long jump

1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Project, 22-00. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 21-03 ½. 3, Marquart, Isiah, Lewistown, 21-03 ¼. 4, Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 20-06 ¼. 5, Dowler, Caden, West, 20-02. 6, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 20-00 ¾.

Triple jump

1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 44-02 ½. 2, Keating, Chase, Reed Point-Rapelje, 43-01 ½. 3, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Project, 42-05 ¾. 4, Gordon, Tyler, Belgrade, 42-02 ½. 5, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton-Ryegate, 41-06 ¼. 6, Medlock, Jaymn, West, 40-11 ¾.

Shot put

1, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Project, 48-03. 2, Karhi, Christian, Lewistown, 46-02. 3, Kerr, Kaden, White Sulphur Springs, 45-08 ½. 4, Stops, Garren, Hardin, 45-05. 5, Simon, Ryan, Belgrade, 43-11. 6, Hillis, Kane, West, 43-02.

Discus

1, Yunker, Charles, Belgrade, 149-05. 2, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Project, 145-06. 3, Schlepp, Ethan, White Sulphur Springs, 145-05. 4, Anderson, Jacob, West, 142-02. 5, Bain, Carson, Bozeman, 138-03. 6, Garcia, Christopher, West, 137-10.

Javelin

1, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton-Ryegate, 165-06. 2, Claunch, Isaiah, West, 158-08. 3, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 147-05. 4, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 144-11. 5, Opperman, Keyton, Bozeman, 144-07. 6, Nohl, Izacrath, Bozeman, 142-11.