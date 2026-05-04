CHURCHILL — When it came time to choose a senior project, Manhattan Christian's Cutler Edmundson already knew he had a cause that was near and dear to his heart.

Edmundson chose helping senior citizens in the community.

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Senior project turned nonprofit: How Manhattan Christian's Cutler Edmundson is making an impact on others

"In June of 2016 my grandpa pulled into the driveway one Sunday morning and asked me (to go to church with him)," Edmundson said. "And I said, yeah grandpa, I'll go."

That seemingly simple exchange had a lasting impact on both of them.

"My grandpa later told me that really helped him get through a tough time in his life," Edmundson said. "Little did he know, it changed my life being around him so much."

Edmundson also spends time volunteering at the senior center in Pony and was asked to help with a task that ended up getting his whole team involved.

A senior approached Edmunson about cleaning the upstairs of the senior center. Despite his eagerness to help, Edmunson worried if he'd have enough time to get it done.

"The next day my track coach came up to me," Edmundson said, "and he (asked) how the track team be of service."

Edmunson's coach, Mark Eekhoff, was proud that Edmundson picked a project that was somewhat out of the box for what a high schooler may choose.

"I just thought, what might we be able to do as a team to be able to work with him and help him out in that senior project?" Eekhoff shared.

What started as a senior project for school has evolved tremendously, and is now a nonprofit organization called Serve Our Seniors. People in need can apply for help through the organization.

"Applications are coming in," Edmundson said. "There's one lady that has to go to other people's houses to use the restroom, so we're trying to get a bathroom in her home."

Serve Our Seniors is also working on a "4-H day", where seniors can sign up for tasks they need assistance with and the 4-H club will complete them.

Eekhoff said the dream is that the senior projects will turn into something greater than a school project.

"My hope is that this continues on for years and years," Eekhoff said. "And we'll be talking about serving our seniors two decades from now."

Edmundson's hope is that the organization will continue to grow and help more people as time goes on.

Those interested can find more information at https://www.serveourseniorsmt.org/.