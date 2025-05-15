Select races, field events crown divisional winners at day 1 of Northern C track and field meet

GREAT FALLS — With the state track and field meets starting next week, divisional events are underway as athletes have one final chance to punch their ticket to either Kalispell (Classes AA and A) or Missoula (Classes B and C).

On Thursday at Great Falls Memorial Stadium, the Northern C track and field meet heard the starting gun sound as select races and field events crowned winners on Day 1.

The Cascade and Fort Benton girls 400-meter relay teams continued their impressive spring as those two groups raced to victory with times of 45.17 and 50.11 seconds, respectively.

Additionally, Cascade had two mile runners finish within a tenth of a second of each other as Trent Lane (4:40.76) just beat out Peyton Johnson (4:40.84).

One of the other notable results from Thursday was Power-Dutton-Brady's Tanner Vick clearing 13 feet, 6 inches to win boys pole vault. He now holds the third best vault among his Class C peers.

