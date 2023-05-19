Watch Now
Roberts' Taylee Chirrick, Project's Avery Gerdes among stars at Southern B, C divisional track meets

Posted at 6:16 PM, May 18, 2023
LAUREL — Taylee Chirrick and Avery Gerdes were among the standouts Thursday during the Southern B and C divisional track meets at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Roberts' Chirrick won five events in the Southern C competition — the 200 (26.1), 400 (57.55), 800 (2:20.31), 300 hurdles (44.6) and long jump (17-0¼).

Huntley Project's Gerdes, meanwhile, captured three events in the Southern B meet — the 400 (58.94), 800 (2:22.68) and high jump (5-0). She also finished second in the triple jump behind Joliet's Cori Coombe, who won with a leap of 36-10½. Coombe also won the 100- and 200-meter races to become a three-event winner.

Park City's Stockton Zimdars won the 100, the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, and anchored the Panthers' winning 400-meter relay team in the Southern C boys meet.

For highlights, see the video player above. For results, click here.

