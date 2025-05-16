Watch Now
Roberts girls, Absarokee boys reign at Southern C divisional meet

LAUREL — The Roberts girls and Absarokee boys claimed Southern C track and field titles Thursday afternoon in Laurel.

The Rockets racked up 110.5 points, well ahead of second-place Melstone's 86. Harlowton-Ryegate would finish third with 64.

Roberts senior TJ Chirrick had a terrific day winning four events. She won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 2.55 seconds, the 800-meter run in 2:34.88, the 1,600 in 5:42.86 and the 300-meter hurdles in 48.28 seconds. Chirrick also finished third in the triple jump.

Ada Bertolino also picked up a win for Roberts in the javelin with a throw of 111 feet, 11 inches.

Absarokee paced the boys field with 86 points on Thursday, while second-place Melstone scored 62 and Forsyth finished third with 60.

Absarokee had multiple individual winners on Thursday. Zebiah Reyes won the 200-meter dash in 25.0 seconds and also finished second in the 400. Rylind Corcoran picked up a victory in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 55.83 seconds and both Huskies relay teams finished first.

Full results of the Southern C track and field meet can be found here.

