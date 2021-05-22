Results: Western AA track and field Day 2

KALISPELL — Missoula schools swept the team titles on final day of the Western AA track and field meet in Missoula.

In the boys meet, Missoula Sentinel claimed the top spot followed by Butte High and Missoula Hellgate. Helena High and Helena Capital came in fourth and fifth place respectively followed by Missoula Big Sky, Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead.

Sentinel's Zac Crews claimed first place in the 110 hurdles (15.47) and also won the javelin with a distance of 167 feet, 7 inches.

Butte High's Tanner Huff claimed wins in both the 100 (11.22) and 200 (22.58). Hellgate senior Ignatius Fitzgerald won the 1600 by nearly 10 seconds (4:15.89).

Butte's Christian Hansen won the long jump with an even distance of 22 feet.

In the girls meet, Missoula Hellgate came out on top followed by Missoula Sentinel and Helena. Flathead took fourth followed by Capital, Butte, Glacier and Big Sky.

Butte High's Mollee Conlan won the 100 (12.79) and Helena junior Odessa Zentz took first in the 200 (25.61) while setting a personal record.

Sentinel's Brooke Stayner raced to a win in the 100 hurdles (14.93).

Hellgate junior Perry Paffhausen won the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 3 inches. Sentinel's Aubrey McElmurry also cleared that distance. In the javelin, Sentinel senior Anja Jackson threw a winning mark of 122 feet, 3 inches.

The State AA track and field meet will take place in Missoula on Friday and Saturday.

For full results from the final day of the Western AA Divisional, click here.