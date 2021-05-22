Results: Western AA track and field Day 1

KALISPELL — Class AA athletes have one final shot to punch tickets to the State AA meet as the first day of Western AA meet wrapped up at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Friday.

The meet was originally set to be hosted by Butte High at the Gene Fogarty Complex but Class AA athletic directors Wednesday opted to shift the event to Kalipsell due to a poor forecast in Butte.

The Missoula Sentinel boys claimed a sizable lead in the team standings followed by Missoula Hellgate and Butte High.

In distance races, Sentinel teammates William Morte and Tanner Klumph finished first and second in the boys 3200. Drew Klumph notched another win for the Spartans with a first-place finish in the boys 300 hurdles.

The Butte boys earned a win in the 400 relay with a time of 42.66 seconds to set a school record. Tanner Huff collected prelim victories for the Bulldogs in the 100 and 200.

Big Sky's Josh Smalley won the pole vault with a height of 14-feet, 9 inches. Sentinel's Zac Crews won the javelin with a toss of 167 feet, 7 inches.

In the girls meet, Missoula Hellgate held a lead over second-place Helena and third-place Missoula Sentinel in the team standings.

Flathead's Hannah Perrin won the 3200 by less than a second, holding off Hellgate's Abby Kendrick with a time of 11:09.63 to Kendrick's 11:10.43. Helena's Odessa Zentz won the 800 in 2:14.69.

Butte's Anna Trudnowski prevailed in the girls 300 hurdles with a time of 46.59.

The Western AA meet concludes on Saturday.

For full results from the first day of the Western AA divisional, click here.