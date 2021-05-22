Results: Western A track and field Day 2

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Hamilton boys and Whitefish girls picked up where they left off and walked away from the Western A divisional track and field meet in Columbia Falls with team championships on Saturday.

In the girls meet, Whitefish senior Mikenna Ells was a triple winner, earning victories in the 100, 200 and 400.

Columbia Falls' Lara Erickson won both middle distance races, claiming wins in the 800 and 1600.

Dillon's Ainsley Shipman, the defending 100 hurdles champion, won that event by over a second with a time of 15.36.

Corvallis' Jenna Jordan won the javelin with a throw of 129 feet, 4 inches. Hamilton senior Katelyn Dickemore prevailed in the discus (133 feet, 1/2 inch) and shot put (39 feet, 4 inches).

Butte Central's Rileigh McGree, the younger sister of 2019 Class A long jump champion Lindsay McGree, took first place in that event by six inches with a mark of 17 feet, 3/4 inches.

In the boys meet, Libby's Jay Beagle picked up a pair of victories with wins in the 100 (11.18, a school record) and 400 (50.05).

Hamilton picked up a win from junior Andrew Carmondy in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches)

Dillon's Treyton Anderson won the 200 (22.68), 110 hurdles (14.69), and long jump (20 feet, 10 1/4 inches).

The Class A track and field meet with take place in Laurel on Friday and Saturday.

For full results from the final day of the Western A Divisional, click here.