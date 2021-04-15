Results: Red Lodge sweeps team titles at Lockwood track meet

LOCKWOOD -- Red Lodge won five girls events and 10 boys events on its way to sweeping the team titles at a seven-team track and field meet hosted at Lockwood on Tuesday.

The Red Lodge girls scored 154 points, while Manhattan Christian finished second with 99. Absarokee was third with 92 points.

The Rams won four girls events on the track: Aya Moore in the 1,600-meter run (6:15.73), Lexi Williams in the 3,200 (14:31.20), Emma Stevenson in the 100 hurdles (17.44) and Braylie Reimer in the 300 hurdles (49.95). Kitrie Frank added a win in the javelin with a 112-08 throw.

Absarokee had a pair of multi-event winners in Tandy Planichek and Lexi Feddes. Planicheck won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 13.40 and 29.67 seconds, respectively, while Lexi Feddes won the shot put and discus with marks of 30-00 and 99-10, respectively.

On the boys side, Red Lodge scored 177 points to top Manhattan Christian, which finished in second place with 136. Roberts was third with 65 points.

The Rams boys won 10 individual events, led by multi-event winners Jay Jetmore (100 and 400), Jaiden Robinson (200 and high jump), Owen Reynolds (300 hurdles and long jump) and Corby Mann (shot put and discus). Reynolds was part of a 1-2 finish with teammate Skyler Quenzer in both hurdles races for Red Lodge. Quenzer won the 110s, while Reynolds won the 300s. Spencer Jacobsen added another win for Red Lodge in the pole vault.

Manhattan Christian got two individual wins from Oren Arthun in the 800 and 1,600.

Complete results are below.

Lockwood April 13th Meet

at Lockwood Stadium

Girls

Team scores: Red Lodge 154, Manhattan Christian 99, Absarokee 92, Forsyth 72, Lockwood 42, Roberts 28, St. Labre 2.

100-meter dash: 1, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.40. 2, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 13.48. 3, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 14.54. 4, Kiel, Taylor, Lockwood, 14.74. 5, Peterson, Chloe, Red Lodge, 14.93. 6, Harris, Lilly, Forsyth, 14.95.

200: 1, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 29.67. 2, Shuck, MacKenna, Red Lodge, 30.27. 3, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 30.43. 4, Peterson, Chloe, Red Lodge, 31.12. 5, Harris, Lilly, Forsyth, 31.64. 6, Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 32.59.

400: 1, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 1:05.38. 2, Bellach, Ava, Manhattan Ch, 1:06.75. 3, Shuck, MacKenna, Red Lodge, 1:09.44. 4, Baver, Hattie, Absarokee, 1:12.10. 5, Kuntz, Megan, Roberts, 1:20.08. 6, Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 1:21.04.

800: 1, Bellach, Ava, Manhattan Ch, 2:43.71. 2, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 2:53.69. 3, Moore, Aya, Red Lodge, 2:55.37. 4, Hoffman, Aiyanna, Lockwood, 3:01.30. 5, Rainey, Brianna, Forsyth, 3:01.98. 6, Franklin, Angelina, Roberts, 3:09.57.

1,600: 1, Moore, Aya, Red Lodge, 6:15.73. 2, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 6:17.66. 3, Anderson, Makenzie, Lockwood, 6:28.57. 4, Williams, Lexi, Red Lodge, 6:33.08. 5, McCaffree, Breelynn, Forsyth, 6:43.32. 6, Hoffman, Aiyanna, Lockwood, 6:54.66.

3,200: 1, Williams, Lexi, Red Lodge, 14:31.20.

100 Hurdles: 1, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 17.44. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 17.57. 3, Rainey, Brianna, Forsyth, 19.56. 4, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 20.82. 5, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 21.11. 6, Smotherman, Tristan, Forsyth, 21.39.

300 Hurdles: 1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 49.95. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 52.08. 3, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 52.19. 4, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 55.17. 5, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 1:03.20. 6, Payovich, Jozelyn, Roberts, 1:05.64.

4x100 Relay: 1, Manhattan Christian 'A', 54.23. 2, Red Lodge 'A', 56.44. 3, Absarokee 'A', 59.59. 4, Absarokee 'B', 1:00.19. 5, Lockwood 'A', 1:00.85.

4x400 Relay: 1, Manhattan Christian 'A', 19:09:04.56. 2, Red Lodge 'A', 19:09:15.47. 3, Forsyth 'A', 19:09:21.95. 4, Lockwood 'A', 19:09:45.05.

High Jump: 1, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, J4-06. 2, Montgomery, Jade, Forsyth, J4-04. 2, Schiffer, Cassandra, Forsyth, J4-04. 4, Croft, Hailey, Roberts, J4-04. 5, Walks Along, Ivy, St Labre Cat, J4-02. 6, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, J4-02.

Pole Vault: 1, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 7-06. 1, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 7-06.

Long Jump: 1, Smotherman, Tristan, Forsyth, 14-05. 2, Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 13-01. 3, Harris, Lilly, Forsyth, 12-07.50. 3, Kiel, Taylor, Lockwood, 12-07.50. 5, Jackson, Brooklyn, Absarokee, 12-06. 6, Walton, MaKenzie, Absarokee, 12-03.50.

Triple Jump: 1, Montgomery, Jade, Forsyth, 30-06.50. 2, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 30-05. 3, Montgomery, Madeline, Forsyth, 28-11.50. 4, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 28-09.50. 5, Braaksma, Clara, Manhattan Ch, 28-07. 6, Rainey, Brianna, Forsyth, 28-00.50.

Shot Put: 1, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 30-00. 2, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 29-03. 3, Bear, Kimberly, Roberts, 28-01.50. 4, Boheman, Kyleigh, Lockwood, 24-08.50. 5, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 24-04.50. 6, Rehder, Lainey, Red Lodge, 23-11.50.

Discus: 1, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 99-10. 2, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 87-05. 3, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 87-01.50. 4, Rehder, Lainey, Red Lodge, 76-08.50. 5, Bear, Kimberly, Roberts, 76-05. 6, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 65-09.50.

Javelin: 1, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 112-08. 2, Jackson, Brooklyn, Absarokee, 72-06. 3, Montgomery, Madeline, Forsyth, 70-05.50. 4, Heimer, Olivia, Red Lodge, 66-03.50. 5, Baver, Haylee, Absarokee, 63-07.50. 6, Rehder, Lainey, Red Lodge, 53-02.

Boys

Team scores: Red Lodge 177, Manhattan Christian 136, Roberts 65, Forsyth 63, Lockwood 38, St. Labre 12, Absarokee 8.

100-meter dash: 1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.58. 2, Hill, Tebarek, Manhattan Ch, 11.95. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 12.04. 4, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 12.13. 5, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 12.42. 6, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 12.52.

200: 1, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 24.86. 2, Hill, Tebarek, Manhattan Ch, 24.94. 3, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 25.48. 4, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 25.61. 5, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 25.73. 6, Boscha, Thomas, Manhattan Ch, 26.14.

400: 1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 53.16. 2, Shane, Kevin, St Labre Cat, 58.24. 3, Voorhies, Isaac, Red Lodge, 1:04.66. 4, Widdicombe, Joel, Lockwood, 1:05.81. 5, Ahlgren, Seth, Lockwood, 1:07.52. 6, DeBolt, Aiden, Lockwood, 1:07.60.

800: 1, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 2:17.60. 2, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 2:25.80. 3, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 2:29.31. 4, Koch, Jack, Roberts, 2:39.24. 5, O'Hara, Simeon, Manhattan Ch, 2:44.74. 6, Ahlgren, Seth, Lockwood, 2:47.41.

1,600: 1, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 4:52.65. 2, Walhof Jr, Devan, Manhattan Ch, 5:02.68. 3, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 5:10.54. 4, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 5:14.79. 5, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 5:24.75. 6, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 5:44.69.

3,200: 1, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch, 10:41.25. 2, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 10:53.57. 3, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 12:31.64. 4, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 12:50.71. 5, Koch, Jack, Roberts, 13:08.06. 6, Lopez-Widdicombe, Izayah, Lockwood, 13:51.47.

110 Hurdles: 1, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 17.76. 2, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 18.59. 3, Kordonowy, Jeff, Lockwood, 21.68. 4, DeBolt, Aiden, Lockwood, 22.01.

300 Hurdles: 1, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 45.28. 2, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 47.24. 3, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 48.49. 4, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, 49.70.

4x100 Relay: 1, Forsyth 'A', 49.20. 2, Absarokee 'A', 58.09.

4x400 Relay: 1, Manhattan Christian 'A', 3:58.48. 2, Red Lodge 'A', 3:58.84. 3, Forsyth 'A', 4:34.68.

High Jump: 1, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 5-08. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 5-06. 3, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 5-04. 3, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, 5-04. 5, Amunrud, Seth, Manhattan Ch, 5-02. 6, Carlson, Sam, Manhattan Ch, 5-00.

Pole Vault: 1, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, 11-06. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11-00. 3, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Ch, 10-06. 4, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 9-06. 5, Carlson, Sam, Manhattan Ch, 8-00.

Long Jump: 1, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 19-04.50. 2, Amunrud, Seth, Manhattan Ch, 18-00. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 17-06. 4, Boscha, Thomas, Manhattan Ch, 17-00.50. 5, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Ch, 16-04.75. 6, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, 16-03.

Triple Jump: 1, Amunrud, Seth, Manhattan Ch, 37-01.50. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 36-04. 3, Vannattan, Paden, Forsyth, 32-11. 4, Meachum, Matthew, Lockwood, 25-10.50. 5, O'Hara, Simeon, Manhattan Ch, 23-02.

Shot Put: 1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 41-02.25. 2, Heidema, Logan, Manhattan Ch, 35-00. 3, Kimm, Willem, Manhattan Ch, 32-11.50. 4, Arthur, Nathan, Lockwood, 32-01.50. 5, Scott, Landon, Manhattan Ch, 31-01. 6, Vomund, Brady, Red Lodge, 29-06.

Discus: 1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 136-09. 2, Vannattan, Paden, Forsyth, 129-06. 3, Heidema, Logan, Manhattan Ch, 103-05. 4, Umfleet, Solomon, Forsyth, 85-04. 5, Scott, Landon, Manhattan Ch, 85-02.50. 6, Mallory, Ben, Forsyth, 78-03.50.

Javelin: 1, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 112-05. 2, Hubbard, Cannon, Forsyth, 108-10. 3, Scott, Landon, Manhattan Ch, 106-04. 4, Shane, Kevin, St Labre Cat, 103-10. 5, Smith, Bodie, Manhattan Ch, 89-08.50. 6, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 87-04.