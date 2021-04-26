Results: Lewistown girls, Glendive boys take team titles at Sidney Invitational

SIDNEY -- Twenty-four teams and nearly 500 athletes competed at the Sidney Invitational on Saturday, the first track and field meet hosted by the school since April 22, 2017.

The Lewistown girls and Glendive boys won the team titles Saturday. Lewistown's girls scored 79 points, finishing ahead of second-place Plentywood (52 points). Havre and Sidney tied for third with 46 points apiece. The Glendive boys scored 86 points, while Lewistown placed second with 71 points. Sidney was third with 57.5 points.

Lewistown's girls got three event wins, running to a first-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay. Kylie Zimmer added a pair of wins in the shot put and discus for the Golden Eagles.

Annie Kaul of Plentywood and Kaitlyn McColly of Hinsdale were also multi-event winners on the girls side. Kaul won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, while McColly secured wins in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump.

Parker Buckley won the high jump and Max Eaton won the javelin to help the Glendive boys to the team trophy.

Havre's Nolan Lotton was the only multi-event winners on the boys side, as he swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Full results are below.

2021 Sidney High School Invitational

April 24 at Sidney

Girls

Team scores: Lewistown 79, Plentywood 52, Havre 46, Sidney 46, Glendive 44, Hinsdale 38, Glasgow 34, Baker 34.33, Scobey 34, Circle 32.33, Miles City 28.33, Fairview 26, Jordan 11, Wolf Point 10, Poplar 7, Froid-Medicine Lake 2, Bainville 2.

100-meter dash: 1, Pluhar, Maggie, Garfield Cou, 13.54. 2, Westby, Blaire, Glasgow, 13.63. 3, O'Learry, Tamera, Havre, 13.68. 4, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 13.74. 5, Harrison, Jane, Dawson Count, 13.85. 6, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 13.99.

200: 1, Lutts, Ashlyn, Baker, 28.44. 2, Afrank, Saraya, Baker, 28.55. 3, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 29.08. 4, Toups, Jazmine, Dawson Count, 29.40. 5, Hopes, Kallee, Fairview, 29.62. 6, Handran, Mia, Scobey, 29.80.

400: 1, Handran, Mia, Scobey, 1:05.02. 2, Toups, Jazmine, Dawson Count, 1:05.99. 3, Turck, Veronica, Custer Count, 1:06.11. 4, Haynie, Kayli, Circle, 1:06.57. 5, Lekvold, Gracee, Scobey, 1:06.69. 6, Stulc, He'lena, Glasgow, 1:07.40.

800: 1, Lekvold, Gracee, Scobey, 2:29.06. 2, Lutts, Ashlyn, Baker, 2:29.68. 3, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 2:30.31. 4, McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 2:31.27. 5, Sampsen, Audrey, Plentywood, 2:32.13. 6, Gorder, Jazmin, Poplar, 2:34.03.

1,600: 1, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 5:36.90. 2, McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 5:40.35. 3, Gorder, Jazmin, Poplar, 5:44.99. 4, See, Emily, Glasgow, 5:55.40. 5, Campbell, Hamyanie, Wolf Point, 6:02.20. 6, Nagle, Sierra, Circle, 6:03.55.

3,200: 1, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 12:09.86. 2, See, Emily, Glasgow, 12:14.52. 3, Walley, Isabelle, Custer Count, 12:51.79. 4, Brown, Ellie, Custer Count, 12:51.99. 5, Haslem, Hannah, Havre, 13:32.08. 6, Poser, Emma, Bainville, 13:40.34.

100 hurdles: 1, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 15.24. 2, Taylor, Teigan, Fairview, 17.19. 3, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 17.26. 4, LePage, June, Fergus, 17.39. 5, Nowicki, Bailey, Custer Count, 17.52. 6, Gackle, Grace, Circle, 17.53.

300 hurdles: 1, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 47.83. 2, Filius, Sadie, Havre, 48.92. 3, Gackle, Grace, Circle, 50.56. 4, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 50.98. 5, Taylor, Teigan, Fairview, 51.10. 6, LePage, June, Fergus, 52.24.

4x100 relay: 1, Fergus 'A', 52.54. 2, Havre 'A', 52.82. 3, Dawson County 'A', 53.71. 4, Sidney 'A', 54.11. 5, Glasgow 'A', 54.84. 6, Scobey 'A', 55.00.

4x400 relay: 1, Havre 'A', 4:19.96. 2, Dawson County 'A', 4:27.54. 3, Custer County 'A', 4:35.85. 4, Scobey 'A', 4:36.94. 5, Circle 'A', 4:37.15. 6, Sidney 'A', 4:42.39.

High jump: 1, Wangerin, Liv, Plentywood, 5-00. 2, Sampsen, Audrey, Plentywood, 4-10. 3, Lamb, Karys, Scobey, 4-08. 4, Afrank, Saraya, Baker, 4-06. 4, Baker, Alora, Custer Count, 4-06. 4, Stempel, Keeley, Circle, 4-06.

Pole vault: 1, Wahl, Madison, Dawson Count, 10-00. 2, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 9-06. 3, Taylor, Teigan, Fairview, J9-06. 4, Gorder, Brielle, Sidney, 8-06. 5, Nagle, Codi, Dawson Count, 8-00. 6, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 7-06.

Long Jump: 1, Filius, Sadie, Havre, 15-11. 2, Wangerin, Liv, Plentywood, 15-10. 3, Stewart, Taylor, Sidney, 15-07. 4, Nagle, Codi, Dawson Count, 15-06.50. 5, Hampton, Kennedy, Havre, 15-03. 6, Pluhar, Maggie, Garfield Cou, J15-03.

Triple jump: 1, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 34-00.50. 2, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, 31-10.50. 3, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 31-00. 4, Beery, Leah, Circle, 30-03.75. 5, Wangerin, Liv, Plentywood, 30-01.75. 6, Franz, Hanna, Fergus, 30-00.

Shot put: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 44-01.50. 2, Merritt, Ali, Sidney, 34-11. 3, Wall, Christianna, Sidney, 34-03. 4, Moline, Ryann, Circle, 33-05.50. 5, Christoffersen, Carolyne, Froid-Medici, 33-05. 6, Anderson, Micah, Bainville, 32-06.

Discus: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 143-08. 2, Gackle, Jadyn, Fairview, 120-04. 3, Merritt, Ali, Sidney, 118-07. 4, Moline, Ryann, Circle, 112-07. 5, Wise, Katie, Fergus, 92-02. 6, Wall, Christianna, Sidney, 91-11.

Javelin: 1, Baxter, Jaylen, Sidney, 115-02. 2, MacDonald, Katelyn, Wolf Point, 114-09. 3, Shumaker, Emily, Baker, 108-09. 4, Moline, Ryann, Circle, 106-02. 5, Harding, Haley, Custer Count, 100-09. 6, Fawcett, Shayla, Plentywood, 100-00.

Boys

Team scores: Glendive 86, Lewistown 71, Sidney 57.5; Hinsdale 49, Richey-Lambert 39, Miles City 33.83, Havre 33, Glasgow 30.33, Scobey 27, Circle 26, Wolf Point 21, Fairview 18, Poplar 11, Plentywood 9.33, Bainville 6, Baker 6, Froid-Medicine Lake 3.

100-meter dash: 1, Lotton, Nolan, Havre, 11.42. 2, Idler, Loden, Hinsdale, 11.80. 3, Sinks, Parker, Sidney, 11.91. 4, Frisbie, Blaine, Richey-Lambe, 12.01. 5, Wieferich, Tate, Sidney, 12.08. 6, Lee, Jesse, Hinsdale, 12.15.

200: 1, Lotton, Nolan, Havre, 23.54. 2, Idler, Loden, Hinsdale, 24.20. 3, Lee, Jesse, Hinsdale, 24.48. 4, Grover, Ashton, Fergus, 24.56. 5, Wieferich, Tate, Sidney, 24.61. 5, Green, Carson, Custer Count, 24.61.

400: 1, Lockie, Hayden, Circle, 51.45. 2, Grover, Ashton, Fergus, 52.85. 3, Lee, Jesse, Hinsdale, 53.70. 4, Hunter, Carson, Custer Count, 53.99. 5, Machart, Reagan, Scobey, 55.57. 6, Gunther, Gage, Custer Count, 56.24.

800: 1, Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 1:59.86. 2, Lockie, Hayden, Circle, 2:00.85. 3, Smith, Samuel, Richey-Lambe, 2:01.95. 4, Sand, Dalton, Glasgow, 2:06.62. 5, Young, Dylan, Havre, 2:07.00. 6, Gunther, Gage, Custer Count, 2:11.36.

1,600: 1, Smith, Samuel, Richey-Lambe, 4:28.82. 2, Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 4:29.89. 3, Young, Dylan, Havre, 4:50.63. 4, Sand, Dalton, Glasgow, 4:56.46. 5, Summers, Peyton, Wolf Point, 4:58.76. 6, Becker, Cole, Circle, 5:00.55.

3,200: 1, Archer, Ben, Fergus, 10:47.49. 2, Taylor, Cole, Scobey, 10:59.13. 3, Layton, Jack, Custer Count, 10:59.40. 4, Ellerton, Matthew, Richey-Lambe, 11:07.77. 5, Thompson, Lane, Glasgow, 11:14.25. 6, Niece, Maverick, Custer Count, 11:19.79.

110 hurdles: 1, Senner, Caleb, Richey-Lambe, 16.78. 2, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 16.85. 3, Hansen, Tatum, Glasgow, 17.62. 4, Egan, Camron, Dawson Count, 18.32. 5, Chandler, Hudson, Plentywood, 18.46. 6, Reum, Kameron, Poplar, 18.68.

300 hurdles: 1, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 44.10. 2, Harrington, Cody, Dawson Count, 44.16. 3, Boyce, Jett, Fergus, 44.54. 4, Senner, Caleb, Richey-Lambe, 44.60. 5, Reum, Kameron, Poplar, 46.55. 6, Chandler, Hudson, Plentywood, 47.05.

4x100 relay: 1, Sidney 'A', 45.04. 2, Custer County 'A', 45.79. 3, Dawson County 'A', 45.91. 4, Havre 'A', 46.78. 5, Fergus 'A', 47.05. 6, Richey-Lambert 'A', 47.60.

4x400 relay: 1, Custer County 'A', 3:45.27. 2, Sidney 'A', 3:47.03. 3, Dawson County 'B', 3:50.96. 4, Scobey 'A', 3:51.78. 5, Circle 'A', 3:54.11. 6, Havre 'A', 3:55.12.

High jump: 1, Buckley, Parker, Dawson Count, 5-10. 2, Lee, Jesse, Hinsdale, J5-10. 3, Butikofer, Samuel, Bainville, 5-08. 4, Buckley, Layton, Dawson Count, J5-08. 5, Dethman, Mason, Froid-Medici, 5-06. 6, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, J5-06.

Pole vault: 1, Bailey, Stephen, Glasgow, 12-06. 2, Storlie, Cole, Dawson Count, 12-00. 3, Southland, Devon, Scobey, 11-00. 4, Idler, Loden, Hinsdale, J11-00. 5, Braut, J.P., Scobey, J11-00. 6, Ray, Anthony, Custer Count, 10-00. 6, Hagan, Chris, Plentywood, 10-00. 6, Tryan, Theodore, Glasgow, 10-00.

Long jump: 1, Sinks, Parker, Sidney, 20-00. 2, Idler, Loden, Hinsdale, 19-08. 3, Basta, Riley, Dawson Count, 19-07.50. 4, Nagle, Colton, Dawson Count, 19-05. 5, Rowsey, Dawson, Dawson Count, 18-08.50. 6, Toves, Kaholo, Wolf Point, 18-05.75.

Triple jump: 1, Marquart, Isiah, Fergus, 42-01.50. 2, Basta, Riley, Dawson Count, 41-06.50. 3, Steen, Donnie, Baker, 40-07.25. 4, Nagle, Colton, Dawson Count, 39-10. 5, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 39-07.75. 6, Nesbit, Javonne, Froid-Medici, 38-05.

Shot put: 1, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 46-00. 2, Waters, Riley, Sidney, 45-05. 3, Eaton, Max, Dawson Count, 44-09. 4, Hammerly, Josh, Scobey, 41-07. 5, Gackle, Caleb, Circle, 41-06. 6, Chapweske, Jesse, Custer Count, 41-04.

Discus: 1, Hardy, Paul, Fairview, 144-04. 2, Sharbono, Hunter, Fairview, 137-08. 3, Waters, Chase, Sidney, 134-05. 4, Waters, Riley, Sidney, 132-10. 5, Jackson, Riley, Sidney, 124-07. 6, Gackle, Caleb, Circle, 123-02.

Javelin: 1, Eaton, Max, Dawson Count, 151-05. 2, Pribbernow, Tyler, Poplar, 141-00. 3, Hernandez, Kieran, Plentywood, 136-02. 4, Donaldson, Mason, Glasgow, 134-00. 5, Gackle, Caleb, Circle, 129-06. 6, Tande, Jayce, Scobey, 128-11.