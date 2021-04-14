Results: Laurel girls, Lewistown boys win 10-team track meet on Tuesday

LAUREL -- The Laurel girls and Lewistown boys won the team titles at a 10-team meet Tuesday at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Laurel's girls scored 163 points to outpace second-place Lewistown, which finished with 129. The Locomotives went 1-2-3 in the 800-meter run with Carly Cook claiming the win in 2 minutes, 24.18 seconds to edge teammate Grace Timm in second (2:24.81). Andria Mourich (2:31.14) placed third for the Locos, who also had the top two finishers in the 4x400-meter relay. Laurel piled up points in the field events, as well, with Laney Leeds (pole vault), Gracey Willis (long jump and triple jump) and Keeli Harris (javelin) recording first-place finishes.

Whitehall's Maxine Hoagland was a two-event winner, sweeping the sprints. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.52 seconds and the 200 in 28.79. Lewistown's Kylie Zimmer also won two events, marking throws of 41 feet, 6.5 inches and 117-04 in the shot put and discus.

Lewistown's boys, meanwhile, won a tighter team race, scoring 133 points to finish ahead of Laurel (110.7) and Park City (92). Ashton Grover and Gage Norslien each won two events on the track for the Golden Eagles, with Grover taking the titles in the 100 (11.82 seconds) and 200 (24.27) and Norslien winning the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in 16.59 and 44.09 seconds, respectively. Kyler Fleming and Christian Karhi added wins in the triple jump and shot put for Lewistown, respectively.

Full results are below.

Laurel Tuesday #2

April 13 at Laurel Sports Complex

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 163, Lewistown 129, Columbus 51, Park City 39, Three Forks 33, Bridger 32, Whitehall 30, Joliet 16, Broadus 10, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7.

100-meter dash: 1, Hoagland, Maxine, Whitehall, 13.52. 2, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 13.90. 3, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 13.95. 4, Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 13.96. 5, LePage, June, Fergus, 14.02. 6, VanVleet, Addie, Three Forks, 14.16.

200: 1, Hoagland, Maxine, Whitehall, 28.79. 2, Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 28.91. 3, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 29.10. 4, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 29.19. 5, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 29.56. 6, Lisle, Koryanne, Fergus, 29.67.

400: 1, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:05.68. 2, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 1:10.46. 3, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 1:11.61. 4, Davis, Emily, Columbus, 1:13.72. 5, Montgomery, Aspen, Fergus, 1:13.76. 6, deGuzman, Catherine, Fergus, 1:15.78.

800: 1, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 2:24.18. 2, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 2:24.81. 3, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 2:31.14. 4, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 2:38.67. 5, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 2:39.84. 6, Frank, Abby, Park City, 2:42.37.

1,600: 1, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:40.58. 2, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 6:03.27. 3, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 6:07.85. 4, Naber, Alex, Fergus, 6:16.27. 5, Erving, Madison, Laurel, 6:17.79. 6, Fulbright, Ellie, Fergus, 6:57.86.

3,200: 1, Hoffman, Abigail, Park City, 13:13.21. 2, Naber, Alex, Fergus, 14:13.87. 3, Rasmussen, Rachel, Powder River, 15:19.03.

100 Hurdles: 1, LePage, June, Fergus, 17.04. 2, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 17.52. 3, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 17.68. 4, Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 17.76. 5, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, 18.52. 6, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 18.57.

300 Hurdles: 1, Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 53.23. 2, LePage, June, Fergus, 55.10. 3, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 57.71. 4, Scarbro, Nancy, Columbus, 59.15. 5, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 59.54. 6, Franz, Hanna, Fergus, 1:01.59.

4x100 Relay: 1, Fergus 'A' 54.32. 2, Joliet 'A' 58.29. 3, Park City 'A' 59.92.

4x400 Relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 4:14.41. 2, Laurel 'B' 4:45.40. 3, Fergus 'A' 5:07.19. 4, Park City 'A' 5:22.85.

High Jump: 1, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, J4-04. 2, Warburton, Savana, Joliet, J4-04. 3, Kuhlmann, Ellie, Fergus, J4-02. 4, Martin, Abigail, Powder River, J4-02. 5, deGuzman, Catherine, Fergus, J4-00. 5, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, J4-00.

Pole Vault: 1, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, J9-06. 2, Franz, Hanna, Fergus, J6-06. 2, Scarbro, Nancy, Columbus, J6-06. 4, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, J6-06. 5, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, J6-00. 6, Mickelson, Mattison, Laurel, J5-06.

Long Jump: 1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 15-10.75. 2, Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 15-00.50. 3, Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 14-05.50. 4, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 14-01. 5, Franz, Hanna, Fergus, 13-11. 6, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 13-08.25.

Triple Jump: 1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 33-01. 2, Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 32-09.25. 3, Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 32-05. 4, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 30-11.25. 5, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 30-09. 6, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 30-08.50.

Shot Put: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 41-06.50. 2, Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 36-10. 3, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 32-04.50. 4, Hood, Kali, Columbus, 31-08. 5, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, 31-02. 6, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 30-08.50.

Discus: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 117-04. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 115-01. 3, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 97-11.50. 4, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, 90-00.50. 5, Wise, Katie, Fergus, 89-05. 6, Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 84-05.

Javelin: 1, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 119-05. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 114-04. 3, Frank, Abby, Park City, 105-01. 4, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, 102-01. 5, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 101-05. 6, Cole, Anna, Laurel, 90-04.

Boys

Team scores: Lewistown 133, Laurel 110.7, Park City 92, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 50, Columbus 49.7, Three Forks 46, Joliet 20, Bridger 11.2, Broadus 8.2, Whitehall 5, Fromberg 1.

100-meter dash: 1, Grover, Ashton, Fergus, 11.82. 2, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 12.06. 3, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 12.07. 4, Hayder, Colten, Three Forks, 12.09. 5, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 12.17. 6, Marquart, Isiah, Fergus, 12.22.

200: 1, Grover, Ashton, Fergus, 24.27. 2, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 25.22. 3, Buchignani, Jacob, Three Forks, 25.46. 4, Hayder, Colten, Three Forks, 25.48. 5, Gilbert, Trace, Hobson-Moore, 25.77. 6, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 26.00.

400: 1, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 54.76. 2, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 55.41. 3, Hanser, John, Columbus, 55.66. 4, Golding, Garrett, Three Forks, 57.98. 5, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 58.31. 6, Potts, Devon, Three Forks, 58.89.

800: 1, Trostle, Colton, Laurel, 2:16.20. 2, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 2:17.49. 3, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 2:17.85. 4, Plymale, James, Columbus, 2:19.25. 5, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 2:19.79. 6, Robinson, Jalen, Fergus, 2:24.26.

1,600: 1, Plymale, James, Columbus, 5:06.67. 2, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 5:11.40. 3, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 5:18.72. 4, Heacock, Eli, Powder River, 5:19.49. 5, Johnston, Beau, Three Forks, 5:20.35. 6, Johnson, Ethan, Laurel, 5:20.77.

3,200: 1, Paris, Dylan, Laurel, 10:38.44. 2, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 11:19.80. 3, Johnston, Beau, Three Forks, 11:21.36. 4, Foote, Owen, Laurel, 11:32.57. 5, Henry, Jonah, Laurel, 11:48.91. 6, Volmer, Ty, Laurel, 11:51.00.

110 Hurdles: 1, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 16.59. 2, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 16.87. 3, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 17.76. 4, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 17.97. 5, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 18.66. 6, Flemmon, Daylen, Laurel, 20.33.

300 Hurdles: 1, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 44.09. 2, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 44.57. 3, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 45.19. 4, Boyce, Jett, Fergus, 45.34. 5, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 49.64. 6, Netburn, Kieran, Fergus, 49.73.

4x100 Relay: 1, Fergus 'A' 47.06. 2, Park City 'A' 47.29. 3, Columbus 'A' 47.42. 4, Three Forks 'A' 48.61. 5, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 'A' 50.08. 6, Bridger 'A' 50.85.

4x400 Relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 3:40.08. 2, Fergus 'A' 4:00.24. 3, Park City 'A' 4:03.91. 4, Columbus 'A' 4:08.69. 5, Joliet 'A' 4:09.10. 6, Three Forks 'A' 4:11.02.

High Jump: 1, Long, Owen, Three Forks, J5-08. 2, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, J5-08. 3, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, J5-04. 4, Robinson, Jalen, Fergus, J5-04. 5, Witt, Gage, Park City, J5-04. 6, Billbrey, Jaxon, Powder River, J5-02. 6, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, J5-02. 6, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, J5-02. 6, Adams, Mason, Columbus, J5-02.

Pole Vault: 1, Gray, Lucas, Laurel, J11-00. 2, Meier, Garrett, Columbus, J9-00. 3, Kyhl, Easton, Laurel, J9-00. 4, Wersland, Kade, Laurel, J8-00. 5, Ness, Ryan, Laurel, J8-00. 5, Meier, Wyatt, Columbus, J8-00.

Long Jump: 1, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 19-00. 2, Marquart, Isiah, Fergus, 18-11.50. 3, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 17-10. 4, Kornegay, Steven, Hobson-Moore, 17-07. 5, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 17-05.50. 6, Wagner, Brendan, Whitehall, 17-03.

Triple Jump: 1, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 39-09.50. 2, Stepper, Holden, Park City, 37-00. 3, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 36-08. 4, Zentner, Rod, Bridger, 35-04. 5, Witt, Gage, Park City, 35-01.50. 6, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 34-11.

Shot Put: 1, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 45-07. 2, Morris, Dylan, Fergus, 41-04. 3, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 40-01.50. 4, Minow, Kyle, Powder River, 36-11.50. 5, Smith, Dylan, Whitehall, 36-04.25. 6, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 35-08.

Discus: 1, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 130-01. 2, Norslien, Seth, Fergus, 121-09. 3, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 117-04. 4, Folts, Colton, Laurel, 115-03. 5, Smith, Dylan, Whitehall, 111-07. 6, Zimmer, Sean, Fergus, 108-11.

Javelin: 1, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 142-02. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 136-06. 3, Dennis, Cody, Laurel, 128-11. 4, Deriana, Anthony, Three Forks, 126-09. 5, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 125-07. 6, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 121-09.