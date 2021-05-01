Results: Laurel boys, Dillon girls claim Tomich Invite team titles

BUTTE — After a one-year hiatus, the John Tomich Invitational returned to Butte and the Class A programs brought their A-game.

The Laurel boys and Dillon girls fended off their Locomotive and Beaver counterparts to claim the team titles. The Laurel boys finished with 130.5 points and the Dillon girls prevailed with 147.

The Laurel boys got first-place finishes from Dylan Paris (1,600-meter run), Jack Waddell (400-meter dash) and Jakob Webinger (200-meter dash).

Jefferson's Joey Visser was a double winner, earning first place in the 100 (11.48 seconds) and the long jump (20 feet, 7 1/2 inches).

Dillon's Ainsley Shipman won two individual events to help lead the Beavers, taking first place in the 300 hurdles (47.95) and high jump (4-10) while also anchoring the Beavers 400-meter relay team to a victory (51.36). Shipman, the defending Class A champion in both hurdle events, was upset by Butte Central's Rileigh McGree in the 100 hurdles (15.73).

Below are the team scores and Top 3 results from the Tomich Invite.

Boys

Team Scores: 1. Laurel 130.5; 2. Dillon 125.5; 3. Jefferson 96; 4. Park 53; 5. Anaconda 40; 6. Deer Lodge 28; 7. Butte Central 25, 8. East Helena, 21

110 hurdles: 1. Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.79; 2. Dylan Root, Jefferson, 16.06; 3. Daxon Graham, Dillon, 16.80

100: 1. Joey Visser, Jefferson, 11.48; 2. Eli Aby; Laurel, 11.76; 3. Kaeden Sager, East Helena, 11.89

1600: 1. Dylan Paris, Laurel, 4:51.27; 2. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 4:56.87; 3. Daniel Martin, Dillon, 5:00.37

400 relay: 1. Laurel, 43.29; 2. Jefferson, 44.23; 3. Dillon, 44.80

400: 1. Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.46; 2. Daxon Graham, Dillon, 53.20; 3. Kyler Dewitt, Anaconda, 53.88

300 hurdles: 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.29; 2. Dylan Root, Jefferson, 42.27; 3. Chase Burrows, Laurel, 43.09

800: 1. Ryan Brown, Park, 2:06.22; 2. Daniel Martin, Dillon, 2:12.13; 3. Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 2:15.17

200: 1. Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.73; 2. Joey Visser, Laurel, 22.98; 3. Eli Aby, Laurel, 23.80

3200: 1. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 10:47.73; 2. Dylan Paris, Laurel, 11:05.31; 3. Charlie Serafin, Park, 11:20.89

High jump: 1. Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 6-2; 2. Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 5-10; 3. Hunter Steinbach, Deer Lodge, 5-10

Pole Vault: 1. Carter Bartz, Park, 13-6; 2. Easton Kyhl, Laurel, 10-6; 3. Lucas Gray, Laurel, 10-6

Long Jump: 1. Joey Visser, Jefferson, 20-7 1/2; 2. Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 20-5 1/2; 3. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 19-11

Triple Jump: 1. Drew Rogge, Park, 41-7; 2. Braden Morris, Jefferson, 41-6 1/2; 3. Holter Santos, Dillon, 40-7

Javelin: 1. Cole Truman, Dillon, 156-8; 2. Xane Kazmierczak, Laurel, 146-8; 3. Riley Kriskovich, Anaconda, 142-8

Shot Put: 1. Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 49-2; 2. Rian Hoiland, Anaconda, 42-5; 3. Tynan Ostler, Dillon, 42-2.

Discus: 1. Calahan Hoffman, Dillon, 136-08; 2. Rian Hoiland, Anaconda, 130-05; 3. Wade Rykal, Anaconda, 126-05

Girls

Team Scores: 1. Dillon 147; 2. Laurel 141; 3. Jefferson 94; 4. Butte Central 53; 5. Park 32; 6. Anaconda; 30; 7. Deer Lodge 10; 8. East Helena 3.

100 hurdles: 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.73; 2. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.84; 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16.49

100: 1. Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.74; 2. Clare Ronayne, Jefferson, 13.13; 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 13.33

1600: 1. Grace Timm, Laurel, 5:30.52; 2. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 5:46.75; 3. Mikelle Mosher, Dillon, 5:58.09

400 relay: 1. Dillon, 51.36; 2. Jefferson, 52.16; 3. Laurel, 52.20

400: 1. MacKenzie Layng, Jefferson, 1:05.17; 2. Madison Erving, Laurel, 1:04.49; 3. Julia Almazon, Park, 1:05.97

300 hurdles: 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 47.95; 2. Grace Alexander, Jefferson, 48.89; 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 48.89

800: 1. Andria Mourich, Laurel, 2:29.35; 2. Grace Timm, Laurel, 2:30.09; 3. Madalen Shipman, Dillon, 2:31.12

200: 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 27.19; 2. Clare Ronayne, Jefferson, 27.58; 3. Mariah Fox, Laurel, 28.03.

3200: 1. Andria Mourich, Laurel, 2. Mikelle Mosher, Dillon, 13:21.43.

High Jump: 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 4-10; 2. Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 4-6; 3. Amira Bolton, Butte Central, 4-6

Pole Vault: 1. Laney Leeds, Laurel, 9-6; 2. Emma McCauley, 8-0; 3. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 8-0

Long Jump: 1. Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 17-3; 2. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-2; 3. Gracey Willis, 16-9

Triple jump: 1. Gracey Willis, Laurel, 34-10; 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 33-10 1/2; 3. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 33-7

Discus: 1. Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121-00; 2. Rainna Floyd, Park, 106-00; 3. Kathryn Rondeau, Dillon, 101-05

Javelin: 1. Mia Sullivan Sanders, Anaconda, 112-01; 2. Laney Leeds, Laurel, 107-06; 3. Keeli Harris, Laurel, 107-05

Shot Put: 1. Teigan Harper, Laurel, 36-02; 2. Rainna Floyd, Park, 34-03; 3. Kai Taylor, Jefferson, 33-03.