Huntley Project girls, Manhattan Christian boys win Red Lodge Invitational

RED LODGE — The Huntley Project girls and Manhattan Christian boys track and field teams flexed their muscle in Red Lodge on Tuesday winning the Red Lodge Invitational.

The Red Devils finished with 107.75 points, well clear of second-place Manhattan Christian's 74 and third-place Columbus, which finished with 73.75.

The Manhattan Christian guys had an even bigger margin of victory, racking up 123 points, while Red Lodge finished second with 86 and Project finished third with 67.

Full results can be found here.