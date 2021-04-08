Results: Helena High track and field teams top Butte in Tuesday dual

HELENA -- The Helena High boys and girls track and field teams earned wins over Butte in a dual held at Vigilante Stadium on Tuesday.

The Bengal boys scored 81 points to the Bulldogs' 63, while the Helena High girls scored 95 points compared to Butte's 46.

Logan Todorovich, Odessa Zentz and Aubrie Christman each won two individual events to pace the Helena girls. Todorovich won the 100-meter dash in 12.9 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 50.23 seconds. Zentz, the only returning state champion in Class AA after the 2020 season was canceled, claimed wins in the 200- and 400-meter runs on Tuesday. Zentz clocked a time of 26.63 seconds in the 200 and 1:00.51 in the 400. Christman got her wins in the shot put and discus, marking throws of 34 feet, 6 inches in the shot and 103-02.50 in the disc.

Butte's Anna Trudnowski, a Montana State commit, was also a two-event winner on Tuesday. She won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.12 seconds and then cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to win the high jump.

On the boys side, Trystan Brewster won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs for the Bengals. He crossed the finish line in 2:18.38 in the 800 and 4:58.58 in the 1,600.

Butte's Christian Vetter also won two events, running a time of 11.15 seconds in the 100-meter dash and marking a 21-03.25 long jump.

For complete results, both varsity and JV, from the Helena-Butte dual, click here.