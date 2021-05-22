Results: Eastern AA track and field Day 1

BILLINGS -- The Billings West boys and Bozeman girls have jumped out to huge leads after Day 1 of the Eastern AA divisional track and field meet in Billings.

Billings West amassed 84 points on Friday, putting the Golden Bears well ahead of second-place Bozeman's 38.

West opened up the meet by winning the 400-meter relay in 43.65 seconds. Taco Dowler, a member of that relay team, also won the long jump on friday with a leap of 21 feet, 3 ¾ inches. Dowler also posted the fastest times in prelims in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

West's Ryan DeVries won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.55 seconds and is the top qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles heading into Saturday's finals. Isaiah Claunch won the javelin for West with a throw of 155 feet, 3 inches.

The Bozeman girls scored 95 points on Friday, more than double second-place Billings West's 44.

Bozeman's Hannah Schonhoff won the high jump in less than ideal conditions with a leap of 5-05. Bozeman's Ellie Hull and Natalie McCormick went 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run and Molly Sherman claimed a victory in the 800-meter run.

Bozeman also loaded up on points by placing several individuals in the top six in multiple events.

West will look to make up ground in the sprints on Saturday, as freshman Taylee Chirrick posted the top times in prelims in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Full results from Day 1 of the Eastern AA divisional track and field meet can be found here.