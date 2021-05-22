Results: Eastern AA divisional track and field Day 2

BILLINGS — The Billings West boys and Bozeman girls sustained Friday's big leads in the team scores, claiming team championships at the Eastern AA divisional meet in Billings on Saturday.

Inversely, the Bozeman boys and West girls each took second place. The Great Falls CMR boys took third, followed by Great Falls High, Billings Senior, Belgrade, Bozeman Gallatin, and Billings Skyview.

The Skyview girls took third, followed by Senior, Gallatin, Belgrade, CMR and Great Falls High.

Ryan DeVries helped pace the Golden Bears, setting a personal-record to take first in the 300-meter hurdles (40.55). He also won the 110-meter hurdles (15.46). West's Taco Dowler won the long jump at 21 feet, 3.75 inches, and was also on the West 4x100 relay team that took first (43.65). Isaiah Claunch took first in the javelin (155 feet, 3 inches).

Billings Senior's Caden Palm won the boys pole vault, clearing a personal-record 15 feet to set the new top mark in Montana this season. CMR sophomore thrower J.J. Triplett set a PR in the shot put to win (45 feet, 1.5 inches). Great Falls High's Reed Harris PR'd and won the 100 (11.14), and Bison teammate Ryan Harrington set a PR in the 1,600 (4:32.35).

The Bozeman girls cleaned house in the distance races. Molly Sherman won the 800 (2:24.81), while Ellie Hull won the 1,600 (5:12.88) and the 3,200 with a personal-record 11:06.79. Bozeman's Hannah Schonhoff won the high jump at 5 feet, 5 inches.

West freshman Taylee Chirick set a PR and won the girls 200-meter (25.98). She also won the 400 (58.85). The West girls dominated the jumps. Emma Zimmerman won the pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches), Lauryn Frideres won the long jump (16 feet, 7 inches) and Hailey Coey won the triple jump (34 feet, 5 inches). Coey also won the 100-meter hurdles (16.07)

Skyview's Ave Roberts won the 100-meter dash (12.68) while setting a personal-record.

Full results can be found here.