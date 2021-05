CHOTEAU — Cascade hosted the North Central B/C Top 12 track meet on Tuesday in Choteau.

Fort Benton senior William Ullery was a two-time winner, taking the boys 100 and 200-meter races while Conrad freshman Taylor Evans won the girls long jump and triple jump.

Results can be found below.

BOYS

100 Meters Varsity - Finals x



GIRLS

100 Meters Varsity - Finals x