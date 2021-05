Results: Big Sandy girls, North Star boys win at Jason Groseclose Memorial Meet

RUDYARD -- The Big Sandy girls and North Star boys won the team titles at the annual Jason Groseclose Memorial track and field meet hosted by North Star on Monday.

Big Sandy's girls scored 126 points behind individual champions Madison Terry (200-meter run), Angela Sant (1,600 and javelin), Mattie Gasvoda (300 hurdles) and Malaysia Baumann (triple jump). The Pioneers also won the 4x400-meter relay at the seven-team meet.

Box Elder's girls placed second with 85 points, followed by Turner with 78, North Star with 46 and Chinook with 42. Meiyah Sutherland won two events for the Bears, winning the 100-meter dash and the long jump, while Turner had two multi-event winners in Shyan and Dakota Krass. Dakota Krass won the 800, shot put and discus, while Shyan Krass won the 400 and 3,200.

On the boys side, North Star raced to the team title with 191 points. Chester-Joplin-Inverness was second with 91 points, followed by Big Sandy with 52, Box Elder with 40 and Chinook with 38.

North Star dominated the field events with Rhett Wolery winning the discus and javelin, Garrett Spicher winning the long jump and triple jump, and Xander Searles winning the pole vault. The Knights also won two events on the track: Colton Spicher in the 110-meter hurdles and the relay team in the 4x100.

Big Sandy's Kody Strutz swept the sprints, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs for the Pioneers.

Full results are below.

Jason Groseclose Memorial Meet

May 3 at Sam Berge Field

GIRLS

Team scores: Big Sandy 126, Box Elder 85, Turner 78, North Star 46, Chinook 42, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 15, Sunburst 5

100-meter dash: 1, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, 14.32. 2, Terry, Madison, Big Sandy, 14.61. 3, Terry, Lainey, Big Sandy, 15.16. 4, McKee, Charlie, Chinook, 15.36. 5, Walls, Delrae, Box Elder, 15.56. 6, Colby, Aspyn, Chinook, 15.90.

200: 1, Terry, Madison, Big Sandy, 32.05. 2, McKee, Charlie, Chinook, 32.33. 3, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, 32.96. 4, Terry, Lainey, Big Sandy, 33.04. 5, Johnson, Avery, North Toole, 33.09. 6, Colby, Aspyn, Chinook, 34.43.

400: 1, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 1:13.20. 2, Krass, Dakota, Turner, 1:18.80. 3, Walls, Delrae, Box Elder, 1:22.40. 4, Ochoa, Angelica, Box Elder, 1:26.30. 5, Calvert, Brandy, Turner, 1:26.80.

800: 1, Krass, Dakota, Turner, 3:00.70. 2, Gasvoda, Amy, Big Sandy, 3:03.60. 3, Wells, Faith, Box Elder, 3:25.80.

1,600: 1, Sant, Angela, Big Sandy, 7:05.20. 2, Gasvoda, Amy, Big Sandy, 7:07.10. 3, Wells, Faith, Box Elder, 7:30.20. 4, Conner, Emily, North Star, 10:24.20.

3,200: 1, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 14:11.00.

300 hurdles: 1, Gasvoda, Mattie, Big Sandy, 58.46.

4x100 relay: 1, Box Elder 'A' 1:05.49. 2, Chinook 'A' 1:06.00. 3, North Star 'A' 1:22.90.

4x400 relay: 1, Big Sandy 'A' 5:17.20. 2, Turner 'A' 5:28.00. 3, Chinook 'A' 5:53.50.

High jump: 1, Elliot, Belle, Chinook, 4-04. 2, Baumann, Malaysia, Big Sandy, 4-03. 3, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, J4-03. 4, Kimmel, Katie, Turner, 4-00. 4, Johnson, Avery, North Toole, 4-00. 6, Mattson, Averie, Chester-Jopl, 3-10.

Long jump: 1, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, 13-03. 2, Walls, Delrae, Box Elder, 12-06. 3, Baumann, Malaysia, Big Sandy, 11-09.75. 4, Terry, Lainey, Big Sandy, 11-08.75. 5, Gasvoda, Mattie, Big Sandy, 11-08. 6, Swan, Kayden, Box Elder, 10-11.50.

Triple jump: 1, Baumann, Malaysia, Big Sandy, 28-10.50. 2, Mattson, Averie, Chester-Jopl, 27-03.50. 3, Gasvoda, Mattie, Big Sandy, 26-09.75. 4, Terry, Madison, Big Sandy, 26-08.50. 5, Terry, Lainey, Big Sandy, 26-01.25.

Shot put: 1, Krass, Dakota, Turner, 26-04. 2, Wicks, Choral, North Star, 25-08. 3, Kimmel, Katie, Turner, 25-00. 4, Troup, Jessica, North Star, 24-06. 5, Doney, JonAye, Box Elder, 22-10. 6, Calvert, Brandy, Turner, 22-02.

Discus: 1, Krass, Dakota, Turner, 85-09. 2, Troup, Jessica, North Star, 81-07. 3, Osburn, Shawna, Chester-Jopl, 67-05. 4, Wicks, Choral, North Star, 64-10. 5, Conner, Emily, North Star, 62-10. 6, Wells, Faith, Box Elder, 62-09.

Javelin: 1, Sant, Angela, Big Sandy, 71-02. 2, Wicks, Choral, North Star, 66-06. 3, Wells, Faith, Box Elder, 65-10. 4, Gillett, Sarah, Chinook, 64-08. 5, Troup, Jessica, North Star, 64-01. 6, Doney, JonAye, Box Elder, 63-03.

BOYS

Team scores: North Star 191, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 91, Big Sandy 52, Box Elder 40, Chinook 38, Sunburst 24

100-meter dash: 1, Strutz, Kody, Big Sandy, 12.67. 2, Sterner, Tristan, North Star, 12.70. 3, Cole, Ryder, Chester-Jopl, 12.95. 4, Backen, Ty, Chester-Jopl, 13.00. 5, Cline, Braydon, Big Sandy, 13.37. 6, Spicher, Colton, North Star, 13.38.

200: 1, Strutz, Kody, Big Sandy, 27.75. 2, Spicher, Gavin, North Star, 28.71. 3, Cline, Braydon, Big Sandy, 28.83. 4, Frickel, Kaden, North Star, 29.36. 5, Haugen, Austin, Big Sandy, 29.67. 6, Hannum, Damon, Chinook, 30.45.

400: 1, Strutz, Kody, Big Sandy, 1:01.90. 2, Campbell, Carter, North Star, 1:03.70. 3, Haugen, Austin, Big Sandy, 1:07.00. 4, Frickel, Kaden, North Star, 1:08.50. 5, Whitford, Tavory, Box Elder, 1:10.20. 6, Whitford, Jacob, Box Elder, 1:24.30.

800: 1, Pulst, Karson, Chester-Jopl, 2:43.40.

1,600: 1, Holland, Luke, North Toole, 6:05.50. 2, Benjamin, Ian, North Toole, 6:17.30. 3, Bilger, Corey, Chinook, 6:56.70. 4, Pedersen, Garret, North Star, 7:08.30.

3,200: 1, Bilger, Corey, Chinook, 14:32.20.

110 hurdles: 1, Spicher, Colton, North Star, 22.38. 2, Searles, Xander, North Star, 23.45. 3, Benjamin, Ian, North Toole, 25.12.

300 hurdles: 1, Cole, Ryder, Chester-Jopl, 52.60. 2, Ontiveros, Amarion, Box Elder, 54.83.

4x100 relay: 1, North Star 'C' 54.77. 2, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 'A' 55.28. 4, Box Elder 'A' 57.16. 6, Chinook 'A' 1:03.10.

4x400 relay: 1, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 'A' 4:31.40. 2, Chinook 'A' 4:54.30. 3, North Star 'A' 5:02.50.

High jump: 1, Ontiveros, Amarion, Box Elder, 5-00. 2, Grammar, Adam, Chester-Jopl, 4-10. 3, Kelly, Gyme, Box Elder, J4-10. 3, Spicher, Gavin, North Star, J4-10.

Pole vault: 1, Searles, Xander, North Star, 8-06. 2, Spicher, Garrett, North Star, 8-00.

Long jump: 1, Spicher, Garrett, North Star, 16-04.75. 2, Searles, Xander, North Star, 15-00. 3, Grammar, Adam, Chester-Jopl, 14-10. 4, Ontiveros, Amarion, Box Elder, 14-08.75. 5, Campbell, Carter, North Star, 13-07.25. 6, Pulst, Karson, Chester-Jopl, 13-03.25.

Triple jump: 1, Spicher, Garrett, North Star, 33-10.75. 2, Spicher, Colton, North Star, 33-09. 3, Backen, Ty, Chester-Jopl, 33-08.25. 4, Ontiveros, Amarion, Box Elder, 32-01.50. 5, Pulst, Karson, Chester-Jopl, 31-00.75. 6, Wolery, Rhett, North Star, 30-11.

Shot put: 1, Grammar, Trevin, Chester-Jopl, 36-08.50. 2, Welch, Collin, North Star, 33-10. 3, Wolery, Rhett, North Star, 32-02.50. 4, Dunbar, Wyatt, Chinook, 31-05. 5, Edwards, Quentin, Chinook, 31-00.50. 6, Gillett, Isaiah, Chinook, 29-00.50.

Discus: 1, Wolery, Rhett, North Star, 95-08. 2, Grammar, Trevin, Chester-Jopl, 94-08. 3, Welch, Collin, North Star, 88-08. 4, Sterner, Tristan, North Star, 77-10. 5, Edwards, Quentin, Chinook, 73-06. 6, Frickel, Kaden, North Star, 70-04.

Javelin: 1, Wolery, Rhett, North Star, 117-10. 2, Berg, Michael, North Star, 109-01. 3, Cline, Braydon, Big Sandy, 108-06. 4, Burkhartsmayer, Chris, North Star, 103-04. 5, Cole, Ryder, Chester-Jopl, 90-08. 6, Otto, Travis, North Star, 89-08.