Reed Point-Rapelje girls, Park City boys win District 6C titles

Reed Point-Rapelje's girls and Park City's guys brought home District 6C titles in Laurel on Friday.

The RPR girls finished with 103 points, 18.5 clear of second-place Harlowton-Ryegate. The Renegades had a solid performance from Lily Herzog, who won the high jump and finished second in the long and triple jump.

RPR also saw junior Loli Jarrett win the 800-meter run and Allana Holderman win the 100-meter hurdles. The Renegades also closed the day with a victory in the 1,600-meter relay.

The Park City guys ran away with the District 6C crown, amassing 164 points, while Harlowton-Ryegate finished second with 116.5. Broadview-Lavina was third with 107.

Stockton Zimdars won a pair of events for Park City, as he battled the wind in both the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles.

The Panthers also won the 400-meter relay. Full results of Friday's District 6C meet can be found here.