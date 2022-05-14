Watch
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Actions

Reed Point-Rapelje girls, Park City boys win District 6C titles

Posted at 12:41 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 02:41:31-04

Reed Point-Rapelje's girls and Park City's guys brought home District 6C titles in Laurel on Friday.

The RPR girls finished with 103 points, 18.5 clear of second-place Harlowton-Ryegate. The Renegades had a solid performance from Lily Herzog, who won the high jump and finished second in the long and triple jump.

RPR also saw junior Loli Jarrett win the 800-meter run and Allana Holderman win the 100-meter hurdles. The Renegades also closed the day with a victory in the 1,600-meter relay.

The Park City guys ran away with the District 6C crown, amassing 164 points, while Harlowton-Ryegate finished second with 116.5. Broadview-Lavina was third with 107.

Stockton Zimdars won a pair of events for Park City, as he battled the wind in both the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles.

The Panthers also won the 400-meter relay. Full results of Friday's District 6C meet can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119