Records broken Saturday at Whitefish ARM Invitational

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish ARM Invitational was met with perfect weather and personal records as 14 schools from western Montana competed in Saturday’s meet.

Some noteworthy moments from the throwers, as Lane Voermans from Columbia Falls shattered his previous discus record with a 181 foot, 2 inch throw to set another school mark.

Not to be outdone was Polson’s Astin Brown, who set his own school record in shot put, throwing 61-10½.

Isak Soyland from Columbia Falls set a personal record of 13-6 in the pole vault, which was complemented with a 13-foot vault from his teammate Oliver Kress, who took second.

Simon Douglas from Whitefish achieved a PR in the 1,600 meters, finishing at 4:21.88.

Notable performances by the girls included Loyola’s Allison Gama, who set a season record in the high jump of 5-0. Gama also took first in the 100- and and 300-meter hurdles.

Alexis Deming from Plains was a whole 9 feet ahead of her competition in discus with a throw of 127-6.

Sierra Gibb also impressed with a 13:45.88 in the 3,200 meters, finishing five seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Full results from the meet can be found at https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/587505/results.

