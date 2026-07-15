'Really surprised me': Choteau's Kesston Thomas rides high after top-10 national javelin throw

CHOTEAU — At the Class B state track and field meet in Missoula at the end of May, Kesston Thomas of Choteau threw the javelin 199 feet, 10 inches to win the title.

"I think I could've done more," Thomas, an incoming senior, told MTN Sports via Zoom on Wednesday. "I kept thinking if I just had like two more throws, I think I could've got over that 200 mark, for sure."

It didn't take long for him to accomplish more. This past weekend at the Region 11 USATF Junior Olympics in Pocatello, Idaho, Thomas ran away with the win in javelin after a best throw of 219-1 (66.78 meters).

"It really surpised me when I threw that 219," Thomas said of having a near 20-foot increase from his throw at state. "During the track season, I kind of quit lifting and just focused on, you know, track. And then as I hit summer, I really picked up lifting, and I think that's kind of the big contributor."

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'Really surprised me': Choteau's Kesston Thomas records top-10 national javelin throw in Region 11 USATF meet

Not only is that mark a new personal best, it ranks Thomas as a top-10 javelin thrower in the nation.

Additionally, his win at the meet qualified him for the Junior Olympic national meet July 27-Aug. 2 in Norwalk, Calif.

"It'll be a different experience because I haven't really thrown against anyone that has kind of been close to me or above me," Thomas said. "In college, it'll be restarting. I'll be at the bottom and so this one will be a good mental preparation to what that's going to be like."

He said confidence in his throwing ability right now is high after winning the region by over 14 meters.

"It's just a lot of fun. It allows me to go to this national meet and hopefully perform very well, and I'm pretty excited about the future," Thomas said. "Got me thinking that I can probably achieve some pretty crazy distances in this next year hopefully if everything goes right."

When it's all said and done, he said he has eyes on the Montana all-class state record of 213-4.

"That's the goal," Thomas said. "That's the big goal this next year."

It doesn't stop there.

"I don't think 230 is out of the question," Thomas said. "We'll see if I can duplicate this 219 in these upcoming meets. And if I can just get around that mark, that 70 meters is kind of where I want to be."

Before he heads to California for the national meet, Thomas will be competing in this weekend's upcoming Big Sky State Games in Billings.

