'Really passionate about throwing': Columbia Falls senior Lane Voermans aiming for new heights

COLUMBIA FALLS — For three seasons, Lane Voermans has established himself as one of the best high school throwers in Montana.

After winning a discus state championship his sophomore year and taking second his junior year, Voermans has come out firing in his senior season, already breaking school records in shot put with a throw of 54 feet, 6½ inches and discus with a mark of 172-2.

But those record-breaking throws do not come easily.

“On a bad day, I'll spend two-and-a-half hours here every day,” Voermans said. “Even the coaches will go home, they get tired of me, and I'll still be here throwing, whether that's shot or disc, depending on the day. And for me, it's just working on just small things, those little details that just ever so slightly get a little better, a little better, a little better.”

What keeps Voermans out in the field so long is his family’s history with track and field.

With his father and grandfather setting school records during their time at Whitefish, it’s those accomplishments that make Voermans eager to leave a mark at his school.

“Just that draw and the connection that I have with my family wants me to push myself to be the best I can at what I'm doing,” Voermans said. “It may not be the events that they did, but ... I just feel like I need to just be the best I can because I feel it's just this strong family tie to the sport."

Although Voermans has not decided where he will continue his throwing career, he knows it’s something he is not ready to give up.

“That's something I really am passionate about, I'm really passionate about throwing,” Voermans said. “I really want to be better, I want to get better, and I know high school is just the beginning.”

Columbia Falls’ next meet will be at the ARM Invitational in Whitefish on Saturday, April 26.

