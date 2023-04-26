Q2 AOW: Speed the most exceptional talent for Billings Skyview's Ave Roberts

Ave Roberts has some serious speed.

It’s pretty easy to see why the Billings Skyview senior is already the school’s record holder in the 100-meter dash and is currently the fastest girl in Montana with a time of 12.3 seconds.

“My sophomore year it took me a few meets before I kind of realized it, but I've been playing soccer forever and I've always had that quick-twitch speed. It's just a lot different on the track, so that's just when I realized my potential," Roberts said.

Roberts used that speed throughout her career on the soccer pitch and parlayed it into an opportunity with Montana State Billings.

But how hard was it for Roberts to choose between soccer and track?

“I think I'll always kind of wonder what would have happened, but I like the fact that I don't feel tied down," Roberts said. "I like soccer because I can totally showcase my speed on the field."

Roberts has wowed fans with her exploits on the pitch and the track throughout her high school career, but she’s also an extremely talented musician, playing both trumpet and piano.

“Once you kind of learn to love what you do, which for me it's music and sports, it really doesn't feel like a chore," Roberts said. "I just have to keep myself busy. That's just who I am. Whether it's training, practicing my music or just playing around for fun on the piano or trumpet."

Just add that to the list of her exceptional talents.

