Q2 AOW: Savage's Brooke Reuter is queen of Class C sprints

LAUREL — Savage junior Brooke Reuter continues to re-write the State C track and field record book.

After setting state records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes (12.35 seconds and 25.33 seconds, respectively) in last Friday’s prelims, Reuter again found State C gold in the sprints on Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex, though an epic 100 with Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken needed a lengthy review to determine its winner.

“Just keep telling yourself, 'Go, go go. She's right there.' Just leaning at the end and fingers crossed, because we had to wait forever before (the times) finally came up on the board," Reuter told MTN Sports. "I did not know. I was like, 'OK. I'm second. I don't want to think I'm first and then be disappointed.' But I had no idea."

Reuter was admittedly chasing VanDyken’s times all season, and even at the state meet. Reuter broke her own record in the 100 on Friday, but just minutes later VanDyken eclipsed that. VanDyken’s time, though, was wind-aided, leaving the record in Reuter’s hands, even though VanDyken held the event’s top seed.

Pam Muskett / For MTN Sports Savage's Brooke Reuter, left, and Manhattan Christian's Jadyn VanDyken, center, run neck-and-neck toward a photo finish in the girls 100-meter finals at the Class C state track and field meet on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Laurel.

So what was her mindset when she finally matched up with the Montana State bound senior on Saturday?

“A lot of praying and then just trying to beat my records from last year. Stick with her and just lean at the end," Reuter said.

Emotions quickly flooded over Reuter following her victories. She’s won three consecutive titles in the 100 and had VanDyken not topped Reuter last year in the 200 by .04 seconds, she’d have 3 in a row in that event, too.

The superstar from Savage owns the Class C sprints, and she still has one more year to lower her state records.

