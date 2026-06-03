LAUREL — Richey-Lambert junior Jolee Klempel turned the Laurel Sports Complex into her personal playground this past weekend at the Class C state track and field meet.

Klempel won four individual events — the 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, long jump and shot put — and also placed second in another to help lead the Fusion to their second consecutive Class C state title.

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Q2 AOW: Record-breaking Jolee Klempel leads Richey-Lambert to 2nd consecutive State C title

“I think my biggest problem is trying to keep my energy up with all my back-to-back running events. But the more I do it, the better I get at it," Klempel told MTN Sports.

If she’s only getting better, that’s a scary thought for the rest of those competing in Class C.

Klempel set PRs in several events at state, including the long jump. As a sophomore, Klempel and Montannah Piar tied the Class C state record. Klempel wasted no time at this year's state meet, breaking that mark on her first attempt with a leap of 18 feet, 8¾ inches.

“Especially to beat it by a whole foot, that's what I'm actually pretty proud of myself for doing. And that I've got it by myself now," Klempel said.

The only individual event Klempel placed second in? The triple jump — and she finished just half an inch behind teammate Brynne Hill for the crown in that event.

“I think it's all friendly competition, because I don't really care if I get first or second and neither does she," Klempel said. "At the end of the day the points go to the same team and we're just trying to win state again, so that's all we care about."

With Klempel back in the red and blue next spring, the Fusion might just have a three-peat on their minds.