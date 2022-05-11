Q2 AOW: Colstrip's Jamie Whitedirt eyeing State B double-dip for 2nd time

LAUREL — Colstrip senior Jamie Whitedirt has established herself as one of the best throwers in all of Montana.

Whitedirt leads Class B in both the shot put and discus, and is a looking for a repeat state title in both events.

“Just go out there and have fun," Whitedirt said. "We try not to stress about it too much. If we get too stressed out, we kind of start doing bad, so we just try to stay happy during it all.”

The ‘We’ in that statement is sophomore teammate Talen Rogers, who sits No. 2 in Class B in the shot put. Their friendly competition has been beneficial to both – with Whitedirt’s Top 10 title as evidence.

“I think it’s because we both know how to push each other. We’re not super competitive, but we are, so it just kind of drives us both to throw farther. That really helps," said Whitedirt.

Colstrip doesn’t just have strength in the throws with Whitedirt and Rogers. Other Fillie seniors Gracie Bradley and Canzas HisBadHorse have Colstrip eyeing hardware later this month.

“Well I’ve known Canzas and Gracie since I was little, and I’ve known Gracie a lot, so I know how much work we’ve been putting in since we were little," Whitedirt said. "I think that would be good, because we haven’t been doing very well. Since us three girls are seniors it would be good to see that our last year.”

Colstrip’s district 3B meet will take place Monday in Baker