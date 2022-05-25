Q2 AOW: Colby Martinez looking to add hardware to collection

LAUREL — By now, we’ve grown accustomed to seeing the explosiveness of Columbus senior Colby Martinez.

But his track and field career wraps up this weekend, and he’s looking to do so on top for a second time.

“I was talking with my mom and I think it would be something pretty cool. I don’t remember the last time in Columbus somebody did something like that," Martinez said. "So that would be cool, then I’m hoping to get something else up there, too.”

For a portion of the season, though, Martinez wasn’t sure if he’d be himself. A quad injury early on threatened to derail his final campaign all together, but he’s entering this weekend nearing his peak.

“I did a lot of band exercises because I went a saw a therapist, a physical therapist, and they said to do some band stuff and deep massages so they could try to clear it up. Then I’ve been doing lots and lots of icing and contrast therapy with heat and ice," said Martinez.

A repeat of a State B long jump title is the top goal for Martinez, but he’s hoping he can make it a sweep on the runways. After adding triple jump at the beginning of the year, Martinez has worked hard to put himself in contention there, as well.

“I decided I love field events and it’s another jumping event, so I decided why not just try it? I really like it, it’s just hard to get used to, I guess," Martinez said.

Martinez will aim for hardware this weekend up in Great Falls.