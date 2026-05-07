'Pressure is a privilege': Shelby's Regan Torgerson, Eleanor Heaton have set top marks in Class B

GREAT FALLS — Shelby's Regan Torgerson and Eleanor Heaton have set marks that others will be chasing this season in Class B.

"Pressure is a privilege, I definitely think I thrive on it," Torgerson said during Tuesday's Cascade Top 8 meet at Great Falls Memorial Stadium. "It's what keeps me going, I love the pressure. I love coming to these meets knowing that."

"That's a big thing, that pressure from other people," Heaton said. "But also pressure of like beating myself. That's my goal. That's my whole goal, just to get better every time I throw."

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'Pressure is a privilege': Shelby's Regan Torgerson, Eleanor Heaton have set top times, marks in Class B

As of Thursday, Torgerson holds not just the Class B's best 200-meter dash time of 24.81, but the whole state's. She also ranks second in the 100 and 400 across Class B.

"I've been doing track year round since (the) week after state" last year, Togerson said.

She placed second in the 100, 200 and 400 at 2025's state meet, and said a lot of training was put in since.

"I'm a lot more confident, that's for sure," Torgerson said. "I feel stronger, definitely. I got in the weight room a lot. But, yeah, I've definitely learned to trust the process more and not be so time focused and just come out and run."

Part of that training, Torgerson said, was competing at indoor showcases in Spokane, Wash., Bozeman, and a premiere event she was invited to.

"I got the opportunity to compete at New Balance Nationals indoor, so that was a really fun experience," Torgerson said.

That meet took place in Boston and she said that pinned her against some of the best competition in the country.

"I ran in the 200 heat with the national champion in the 200, really cool opportunity," Torgerson said.

Heaton has the best shot put across Class B with a throw of 38 feet, 2 inches. She achieved that April 11 at the Hamilton Invitational. That mark is a three-foot improvement compared to last year.

"I've been working out a lot more and working on technique," Heaton said. "Last year was mainly focused on technique and that probably really improved from this year, and strength as well."

Both said they are in good spots with the state meet coming up at the end of the month.

"I'm definitely getting there," Torgerson said. "Just try and continue what I've been doing, trust in my races. One race at a time."

"I felt my confidence skyrocket because of how much improvement I've seen and how much I've worked," Heaton said.

Torgerson, Heaton and Shelby next compete in Saturday's Archie Roe meet in Kalispell.

