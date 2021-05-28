Photos: State AA-C track and field meet Day 1

Share Facebook

Fort Benton's Aspen Giese, left, and Abby Clark embrace after Clark won the long jump during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Helena High's Josh Goleman watches his shot put throw during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Daniel Difort competes in the shot put during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Harlowton's Jason Todhunter competes in the javelin during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Plentywood's Cameron Brusven competes in the javelin during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Runners compete in the 400-relay during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte's Zach Merrifield anchors the Bulldogs' first-place 400-relay team during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings West's Emma Zimmerman wins the pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, 3 inches during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings West's Emma Zimmerman smiles after clearing 11 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Athletes compete in Spikeball during down time during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Belgrade's Gracey Carter competes in the javelin during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Anja Jackson competes in the javelin during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Taliana Miller competes in the javelin during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Runners compete in the 100 hurdle prelims during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Class C pole vault competitors begin their warmups during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Jace Klucewich competes in the long jump during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte's Christian Hansen lands in the sand pit after a long jump attempt during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Reed Harris of Great Falls High competes in the long jump during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Ignatius Fitzgerald celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place in the Class AA boys 800 race during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Josh Wade, left, embraces teammate Ignatius Fitzgerald after Fitzgerald won the Class AA boys 800 race during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Wade and Fitzgerald were Hellgate's individual state champions on Friday as Wade also won the high jump. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Saco's Teagan Erickson competes in the long jump during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bozeman's Hannah Schonhoff clears the bar in the high jump during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bozeman's Hannah Schonhoff celebrates after clearing her high jump attempt during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte's Anna Trudnowski clears her high jump attempt during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Fairview's Jadyn Gackle competes in the discus during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

The wind attempts to take Missoula Big Sky's tent with it during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Richey-Lambert's Samuel Smith crosses the finish line in first place in the Class C boys 1,600 race during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Noxon's MacKenzie Morgan competes in the girls 1,600 race during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Belt's Lindsey Paulson crosses the finish line in first place in the Class C girls 1,600 race during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Helena High's Odessa Zentz wins the 800-meter run at the State AA track and field meet in Missoula on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Klaire Kovatch competes in the discus at the State C track and field meet in Missoula on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium. Kovatch, who will compete at Colorado State, won her third Class C state discus title. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Helena High's Aubrie Christman readies to throw the shot put during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Mara Parks, right, celebrates with a teammate after winning the Class AA girls shot put during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Kalispell Glacier's Emma Ritter, left, and Cameron Gilman relax after the Class AA girls shot put comes to a close during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Fort Benton's Jace Thompson competes in the pole vault during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Wyatt Mortenson races to the finish line in first place in the boys 3,200 during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel teammates Wyatt Mortenson, ground, and Tanner Klumph take a minute to breathe after both finished in first and second place, respectively, in the Class AA boys 3,200 during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May (637), teammate Abby Kendrick (634) and Kalispell Flathead's Hannah Perrin all lead the pack in the Class AA girls 3,200 during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Plentywood's Cameron Brusven competes in the long jump during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Fort Benton's Nick Marais competes in the long jump during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Owen Hoag, right, and Belt's Kaimen Evans race to the finish in the Class C boys 400 during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

From left to right, Bozeman's Isabella Oliver, Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman, Missoula Sentinel's Audrey McElmurry and Brooke Stayner, Kalispell Glacier's Taylor Brisendine and Missoula Hellgate's Perry Paffhausen stand atop the podium for the Class AA girls long jump during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Stayner won the event with a jump of 18 feet, 7 inches. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Big Sky's Kade Olson races to the finish line in first place in the Class AA boys 400 during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan, left, edges out Savage's Brooke Reuter to win the Class C girls 400 during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

From left to right, Missoula Sentinel's Corbin Johnson, Chase Green, Tanner Klumph, Wyatt Mortenson, Missoula Hellgate's Miles Colescott and Great Falls High's Ryan Harrington all pose as the final medalists to take the podium on Friday as the top six placers in the Class AA boys 3,200 during the first day of the combined State AA and C track and field meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Mortenson won the event with a time of 9 minutes, 16.74 seconds. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

