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Photos: Day 2 of the Class A and C state track and field meet in Laurel

2026 Sate A and C Track and field-37.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-38.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-36.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-35.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-4.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-33.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-2.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-3.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-34.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-5.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-1.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-6.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-8.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-7.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Laurel hurdlers Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-13 (1).jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-9.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-30.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-14.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-11.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-15.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-18.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-12.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-16.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-17.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Jolee Klempel Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-19.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-23.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Laurel rain Rain floods the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel during the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-28.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-22.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-25.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-24.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-27.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-26.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-29.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-31.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports 2026 Sate A and C Track and field-32.jpg Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Jolee Klempel Athlete compete at the Class A/C state track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complext in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Laurel rain Rain floods the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel during the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Photos: Day 2 of the Class A and C state track and field meet in Laurel

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  • Laurel hurdlers
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  • Jolee Klempel
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  • Laurel rain
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  • Jolee Klempel
  • Laurel rain

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Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Rain floods the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel during the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Athlete compete at the Class A/C state track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complext in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Rain floods the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel during the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
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