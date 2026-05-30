Photos: Day 2 of the Class A and C state track and field meet in Laurel
Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Rain floods the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel during the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Justin Hosa / MTN Sports Athlete compete at the Class A/C state track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complext in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Rain floods the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel during the Class A/C track and field meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports