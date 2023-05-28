Photos: Day 2 of State AA-B track and field in Butte
Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports