Photos: 2025 Class B/C state track and field meet - Day 1
Photos from the first day of the 2025 Montana high school Class B/C state track and field meet in Missoula.
Athletes compete at the 2025 Class B/C state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Red Lodge's Nolan Evenson clears 15 feet in the pole vault at the Class B state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Red Lodge's Nolan Evenson reacts after clearing 15 feet in the pole vault at the Class B state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Joliet's Auston Schellig wins the 800-meter run at the Class B state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Avery Gerdes of Huntley Project pulls away to win the 800-meter run at the Class B state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Philipsburg's Montannah Piar competes in the long jump at the Class C state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the 2025 Class B/C state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Ricky Williams of Noxon competes in the high jump at the Class C state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Shelbi LaBrie of Whitewater wins the 1,600-meter run at the Class C state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports