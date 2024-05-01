Photos: 2024 Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet

Share Facebook

Bozeman Gallatin hurdler Nash Coley races to victory during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Joliet's Cori Coombe lead the girls 100 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Forsyth's Remington Pederson competes in the triple jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Hardin teammates Karis Brightwings-Pease and Zoey Real Bird celebrate with Bulldogs coach Cindy Farmer during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Belgrade's Wilson Schmidt leads the boys 800 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bozeman's Kylee Neil leads the pack in the 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin's Quinn Clark competes in the triple jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin's Claire Rutherford leads the 3,200-meter race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Billings Skyview's Ryan Dierenfield leads the 100-meter race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Billings Skyview's Ryan Dierenfield catches his breath following the 200 meters at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Harlowton-Ryegate's Romulus Hiner readies in the starting blocks for the 400 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Laurel's Daeja Fike smiles after winning the javelin during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Roberts' Taylee Chirrick leads the 300-meter hurdles race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin's Claire Rutherford gets set to run the 3,200 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Laurel's Kaitlyn Dantic sprints to victory in the 200 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bozeman distance standout Nahtan Neil runs the 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Roberts' Taylee Chirrick, center, races in the 100-meter hurdles during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Isabelle Ross of Bozeman Gallatin runs in the 300-meter race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bozeman's Nathan Neil prepares to run the 1,600 meteres during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin's Nash Coley leads the 300-meter hurdles during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Billings Skyview sprinter Ryan Dierenfield smiles during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Roberts' Taylee Chirrick smiles on the podium after winning the girls 100-meter hurdles at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

