Photos: 2024 Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet
Photos from the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet at Laurel on April 30, 2024.
Bozeman Gallatin hurdler Nash Coley races to victory during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Joliet's Cori Coombe lead the girls 100 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Forsyth's Remington Pederson competes in the triple jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Hardin teammates Karis Brightwings-Pease and Zoey Real Bird celebrate with Bulldogs coach Cindy Farmer during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Belgrade's Wilson Schmidt leads the boys 800 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bozeman's Kylee Neil leads the pack in the 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin's Quinn Clark competes in the triple jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin's Claire Rutherford leads the 3,200-meter race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Billings Skyview's Ryan Dierenfield leads the 100-meter race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Billings Skyview's Ryan Dierenfield catches his breath following the 200 meters at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Harlowton-Ryegate's Romulus Hiner readies in the starting blocks for the 400 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Laurel's Daeja Fike smiles after winning the javelin during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Roberts' Taylee Chirrick leads the 300-meter hurdles race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin's Claire Rutherford gets set to run the 3,200 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Laurel's Kaitlyn Dantic sprints to victory in the 200 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bozeman distance standout Nahtan Neil runs the 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Roberts' Taylee Chirrick, center, races in the 100-meter hurdles during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Isabelle Ross of Bozeman Gallatin runs in the 300-meter race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bozeman's Nathan Neil prepares to run the 1,600 meteres during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin's Nash Coley leads the 300-meter hurdles during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Billings Skyview sprinter Ryan Dierenfield smiles during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Roberts' Taylee Chirrick smiles on the podium after winning the girls 100-meter hurdles at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports